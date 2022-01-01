Rezgui NIZAR

Special Forces officer(IU)





"My modest "

-project manager Security for the local garde forces US Embassy (NOW)

-chief intervention group during 4 years

-instructor Close Protection (Level 3) with a CNEC Défense +( fiche 1,2,3 tir) glock and M4

- anti-terrorist sniper with fictitious hostage

- chief special forces group during 3 years

- long distance sniper

- instructor naval frogman

- operational skydiving

- Airborne specialized technical officer

- head of platoon airborne commandos during 3 years

- Cell internship implementation tactics and crisis management

- CQB , SSE , Breaching , Counter IOD and Mission planfication. (with MARSOC , USA team)

- military aid certificate

- Sports Officer in GFS during 4 years



Mes compétences :

Management d'équipe

Protection rapprochée

Gestion des operations

Informatique

Manageur