Rezgui NIZAR

Special Forces officer(IU)
"My modest "
-project manager Security for the local garde forces US Embassy (NOW)
-chief intervention group during 4 years
-instructor Close Protection (Level 3) with a CNEC Défense +( fiche 1,2,3 tir) glock and M4
- anti-terrorist sniper with fictitious hostage
- chief special forces group during 3 years
- long distance sniper
- instructor naval frogman
- operational skydiving
- Airborne specialized technical officer
- head of platoon airborne commandos during 3 years
- Cell internship implementation tactics and crisis management
- CQB , SSE , Breaching , Counter IOD and Mission planfication. (with MARSOC , USA team)
- military aid certificate
- Sports Officer in GFS during 4 years
Mes compétences :
Management d'équipe
Protection rapprochée
Gestion des operations
Informatique
Manageur
Pas de formation renseignée