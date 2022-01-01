Riad BOUZAHER

Mes compétences :
Assurance
Functional safety
ISO 26262
Microsoft Project
project development
Quality
Quality Assurance
Safety
TOEIC
Management
Electronique
Entreprises
Autoliv
Cergy
Ricardo UK Ltd - Cambridge Technical Centre
- Principal engineer - Functional Safety
2014 - maintenant

Lead Functional Safety team and deliver client projects:
- Support to the sales teams in the development of market opportunities through client interaction, proposal support,
- Support to the engineering teams involved in client projects across all of the Ricardo sectors.
- Development and promotion of Functional Safety capability within Ricardo (particularly in Hardware Functional Safety) through procedures, guidelines, templates and trainings.
VALEO
- Safety Service Line Leader / Project Functional Safety Manager
Paris

2011 - 2014

Integrated to the GEEDS Safety Department, the Valeo Safety Service Line (SSL) is the shared services entity for functional safety within Valeo.
* Active role in Valeo Safety Culture development
* Interfacing with the Projects within all Valeo Product Lines and Product Groups
* Interfacing with the car manufacturers in the project meetings and reviews
* Performing functional safety activities on Projects
* Trainer on Functional Safety
* Performing Valeo Safety Design Reviews
* Maintaining Safety Service Line KPI (Key Performance Indicators)
* Invoicing follow-up
* Transversal management (non-hierarchical mode)
Autoliv Electronic Europe
- Ingénieur Sûreté de Fonctionnement/Functional Safety/Qualité
Cergy

2008 - 2011

Pilotage, mise en oeuvre et suivi des activités :
* de Sûreté de Fonctionnement (Fiabilité, Disponibilité, Maintenabilité, Sécurité au travers de AMDE(C), AdD, ...).
* de la norme ISO°26262 (Sécurité Fonctionnelle) durant le cycle de développement des produits.
* Assurance Qualité Développement (Electronique/Mécanique.
Leading, performing, and following-up:
* RAMS activities (Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, Safety through FMEA, FTA, ...).
* of ISO°26262 (Functional Safety) activities within the products development lifecycle.
* Quality Assurance during Hardware and Mechanics development.