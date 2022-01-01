Menu

Riad BOUZAHER

Cergy

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Assurance
Functional safety
ISO 26262
Microsoft Project
project development
Quality
Quality Assurance
Safety
TOEIC
Management
Electronique

Entreprises

  • Autoliv

    Cergy maintenant

  • Ricardo UK Ltd - Cambridge Technical Centre - Principal engineer - Functional Safety

    2014 - maintenant Lead Functional Safety team and deliver client projects:
    - Support to the sales teams in the development of market opportunities through client interaction, proposal support,
    - Support to the engineering teams involved in client projects across all of the Ricardo sectors.
    - Development and promotion of Functional Safety capability within Ricardo (particularly in Hardware Functional Safety) through procedures, guidelines, templates and trainings.

  • VALEO - Safety Service Line Leader / Project Functional Safety Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Integrated to the GEEDS Safety Department, the Valeo Safety Service Line (SSL) is the shared services entity for functional safety within Valeo.

    * Active role in Valeo Safety Culture development
    * Interfacing with the Projects within all Valeo Product Lines and Product Groups
    * Interfacing with the car manufacturers in the project meetings and reviews
    * Performing functional safety activities on Projects
    * Trainer on Functional Safety
    * Performing Valeo Safety Design Reviews
    * Maintaining Safety Service Line KPI (Key Performance Indicators)
    * Invoicing follow-up
    * Transversal management (non-hierarchical mode)

  • Autoliv Electronic Europe - Ingénieur Sûreté de Fonctionnement/Functional Safety/Qualité

    Cergy 2008 - 2011 Pilotage, mise en oeuvre et suivi des activités :
    * de Sûreté de Fonctionnement (Fiabilité, Disponibilité, Maintenabilité, Sécurité au travers de AMDE(C), AdD, ...).
    * de la norme ISO°26262 (Sécurité Fonctionnelle) durant le cycle de développement des produits.
    * Assurance Qualité Développement (Electronique/Mécanique.

    Leading, performing, and following-up:
    * RAMS activities (Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, Safety through FMEA, FTA, ...).
    * of ISO°26262 (Functional Safety) activities within the products development lifecycle.
    * Quality Assurance during Hardware and Mechanics development.

