Riadh BOULARES

TUNIS

En résumé

 Strong ability of management, integration and design process application in windows domain (user profile), diagnostic, repair, maintainability, integration, administration and deployments of information systems.
 Provide a service Management with the best practice of ITIL v3 (Problem, Incident and Change Management)

 Good attention to details, to improve quality in order to build the good relationship with users, business partners and coworkers.
 Experienced in working with cross-functional team within a distributed IT environment.
Good experience in IT Services, IT Systems Administration including experience in a multi-office, multi-country environment.
 Process improvement and project reporting.
 Oral and Written communication skills (Excellent French, Good technical English)
 Analytical thinker with the ability to define and present information (KPIs and performance metrics).

Entreprises

  • IT Technologist - KPMG

    2014 - maintenant

  • Sopra Steria - IT Administrator Specialist

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Contribute to HRAcess IT migrations to SOPRA Group Copany :
     Move to new DHCP & DNS
     Migrate to the new domain
     Migrate User Account & App permissions
     Installing and configuring new hardware and software.
     Migrate HRaccess Tunis PC to Sopra PCs.
    Collaborate with other Network Staff professionals on day-to-day tasks and specially on Migration project.
    - Proficiently manages current duties on local site while remaining flexible to changing priorities.
    - Follows and advances IS best practices including change control, test procedures, capacity, risk and incident management, and others.

  • HR Access - Corporate IT ADMINSTRATOR

    2011 - 2013 • Administration of IT Softwares:
    Active Directory, Altiris Deployment Console, Avaya Site Console), Lotus notes data base (Inventory Management), Solarwinds, BlackShiled (Flex – VPN Administration), Blackberry Enterprise server and handhelds, Symantec Enterprise Vault, LiveBackup console, WSUS Console (Security Patch Management)...
    • Monotoring, dispatching and implementation Corporate IT KPI (Key Performance indicator).
    • Documentation of Process and IT Knowledge.
    • Preparing communication to End user and contat all level inclunding Execs and suppliers to tactical implementation.
    • Patching (Deployment Monthly security Patches, Scheduling weekly reboot) and reporting and maintaining Business Continuity Plan
    • Contribute to the fulfilment of projects and organisational objectives such as:

     Entrust Email Encryption
     Secure Shared network Drives
     Admin right removal
     DeviceLock implementation
     Live Backup Stabilisation
     ADSL Removal / Guest wireless
     Ipass Open Mobile Migration
     Antivirus Migration (SAV to SEP)
     Exchange Migration
     MS Office Migration (2000 > 2003 > 2007 > 2010)
     Sametime Removal / Lync Deployment
     Software Inventory / License Review
     802.1X administration and deployment
     Open Space and Server Room re-cabling
     Hardware inventory
     Office Setup & Moves (Tunis, Les Collines, La Défense, Madrid)

  • HR Access - IT HelpDesk

    2010 - 2011 Provides direct support in the day-to-day operations on user systems; duties include evaluation of system performance and troubleshooting,
    Responsible for the Builds process, creating and scheduling jobs using ALTIRIS, for machine deployment (Configuration of hardware, software, & build-up of computer systems)..

    Resolving incidents concerning usage of IT internal equipment by conducting administration activities to agreed SLAs:

    • Working Knowledge of Telephony (Fixe, VoIP [SIP,RTP, MGCP]).
    • Working Knowledge of networking and services (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, SMTP , POP3/IMAP4, VPN).
    • Strong support experience of Microsoft Office application software and Windows desktop operating systems Windows XP Windows 7, office 2003/2007/2010.
    • Working knowledge of Intranet and Internet applications.
    • Solid understanding of WAN / LAN technologies and principles

  • HP Enterprise Services - Technical HelpDesk Specialist

    Courtaboeuf 2009 - 2010 Outsourcing IT Technical Support of Corporate Renault employees:
    - Activcard OTP token & Radius authentication system access management
    - Buisness applications Support (BO ,Siebel CRM, ...)
    - Desktop software deployment and troubleshooting ,
    - Hardware 1st level troubleshooting
    - Support Mobile devices (PDA and Blackberry )
    - Backing Up and Restoring Data Using the snapshot/restore commands

  • Stream Global Services - Technical support Hardware & Software

    Angers 2008 - 2009 Outsourcing IT Technical support of Orange & France Telecom employees:
    - Technical support of Orange ISP customers
    - Technical coach
    - Customer Support Analyst of Orange ISP customers

Formations

  • ISAMM (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2008

Réseau