Riadh BOULARES

Strong ability of management, integration and design process application in windows domain (user profile), diagnostic, repair, maintainability, integration, administration and deployments of information systems.
Provide a service Management with the best practice of ITIL v3 (Problem, Incident and Change Management)
Good attention to details, to improve quality in order to build the good relationship with users, business partners and coworkers.
Experienced in working with cross-functional team within a distributed IT environment.
Good experience in IT Services, IT Systems Administration including experience in a multi-office, multi-country environment.
Process improvement and project reporting.
Oral and Written communication skills (Excellent French, Good technical English)
Analytical thinker with the ability to define and present information (KPIs and performance metrics).