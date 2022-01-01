Riadh BOULARES

 Strong ability of management, integration and design process application in windows domain (user profile), diagnostic, repair, maintainability, integration, administration and deployments of information systems.

 Provide a service Management with the best practice of ITIL v3 (Problem, Incident and Change Management)



 Good attention to details, to improve quality in order to build the good relationship with users, business partners and coworkers.

 Experienced in working with cross-functional team within a distributed IT environment.

Good experience in IT Services, IT Systems Administration including experience in a multi-office, multi-country environment.

 Process improvement and project reporting.

 Oral and Written communication skills (Excellent French, Good technical English)

 Analytical thinker with the ability to define and present information (KPIs and performance metrics).