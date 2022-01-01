Menu

Ricardo JACOBO

En résumé

***Actuellement à Paris pour la recherche des opportunités du professionnalisation sur des métiers de la scénographie, le cinema et l'architecture!

Really mexican till the bones!

Convinced of the social power of art and it's vital incidence at social issues and daily life, I've tried to lead my carreer to the exploration of its creative nature.
As an architect I want to be part of the art with this intentions and objectives.
Films, theatre plays, installations at urban spaces, objects and ideas which propose new ways of life, values and reflexions of how we live as inhabitants of the world.
As bricks and hands are tools to build a wall, soul and social consciousness should be the tools to build us as humans.

Mes compétences :
Architecture Design
Scenography
Film Production
Autocad, ArchiCAD, Sketchup
Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, InDesign,
Pages, Numbers, Keynote, Word, Excel, Power Point

Entreprises

Formations

  • ENSAPB (Ecole D'Architecture De Belleville)

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Programa de intercambio académico ENSA Paris Belleville/ Erasmus ENSA Paris Belleville

  • Facultad De Arquitectura (Mexico)

    Mexico 2010 - 2015 Architecte

    Licenciatura en Arquitectura / Carreer in Architecture
    Programa de intercambio académico ENSA Paris Belleville/ Erasmus ENSA Paris Belleville

  • Diverse (Mexico)

    Mexico 2010 - maintenant Diplomados

    : La imagen en la arquitectura, el urbanismo, la cultura y el entorno social" /
    Photography in Architecture, Urbanism, Culture and Social environment.
    Posgrado Facultad de Arquitectura UNAM. 126 hr.
    Curso Extracurricular de Dibujo de Figura Humana y Técnicas./ Painting and design of human figure.
    Curso de Creación de Guión Cinematográfico/ Script writting
    IFAL Cd. de México 2014
    “36 leccion