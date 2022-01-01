Ricardo JACOBO

***Actuellement à Paris pour la recherche des opportunités du professionnalisation sur des métiers de la scénographie, le cinema et l'architecture!



Really mexican till the bones!



Convinced of the social power of art and it's vital incidence at social issues and daily life, I've tried to lead my carreer to the exploration of its creative nature.

As an architect I want to be part of the art with this intentions and objectives.

Films, theatre plays, installations at urban spaces, objects and ideas which propose new ways of life, values and reflexions of how we live as inhabitants of the world.

As bricks and hands are tools to build a wall, soul and social consciousness should be the tools to build us as humans.



For more info visit my site:Array



Mes compétences :

Architecture Design

Scenography

Film Production

Autocad, ArchiCAD, Sketchup

Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, InDesign,

Pages, Numbers, Keynote, Word, Excel, Power Point