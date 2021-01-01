Rick RICKDHESSLING (HESSLING)

I am Rick D. Hessling the current senior vice president, Global Feedstocks of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.I am also the senior vice president of MPLX GP LLC.



My Career with Marathon began in the year 1990, as a lessee marketing representative in Michigan. In 1994, i was named the acquisition specialist and jobber marketing representative in Michigan.Relocated to MPCs Findlay, Ohio, office in 2000 where i was named Midwest exchange negotiator and domestic spot crude oil trader in 2001. In 2002, i became the Marketing coordinating manager and distillate pricing manager in 2004. In 2005, was named brand southern district manager in Atlanta.After a couple of years i returned to Findlay in 2011 as crude oil and logistics analysis manager.



Appointed manager, crude oil and natural gas supply and trading manager in 2014. I was also named senior vice president, Crude Oil Supply and Logistics in 2018 and assumed his current position in 2021.

Graduated with a bachelors degree in production management and marketing from Central Michigan University.Attended the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies in 2012.