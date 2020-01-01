Menu

Rida ZAHIR

CASABLANCA

Accomplished and results driven professional recognized for quality performance, commitment to excellence, and demonstrated ability to communicate and work with senior management and associates. Has excellent interpersonal skills, able to communicate and collaborate effectively with co-workers at all levels. Self-motivated and can work independently or in a team. Self-motivated to pursue and disseminate knowledge.

Specialties:Job Search/ Recruitment, International Hiring, Executive Recruiting, Technical Recruiting, Internet Research, Social Media, Social Networks, selling, prospecting, networking ...

Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Internet
Recrutement
Headhunter
Sourcing

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.rida-zahir.linodrvs.ru

  • Independant - Consultant / Headhunter / researcher

  • ISD - Chargé de recrutement

    Versailles 2014 - 2014 Recherche et identification de candidats français à l'aide de jobboards destinés au marché français
    -tri et affectation des candidatures sélectionnées dans un progiciel de gestion de candidatures
    -communication écrite et/ou téléphonique avec les ingénieurs d'affaires d'ISD et candidats pour assurer le suivi des candidatures
    -clôture de la fiche de poste, si embauche du candidat par ISD ou par un tiers
    -Mise à jour de la cv thèque ISD (mailing, ...)

  • Batenborch International - Head hunter / consultant junior

    Clichy La Garenne 2013 - 2014 Enrichir la base de données de la société et mettre à jour les CV.
    -Entretiens téléphonique.
    -Prospection de nouveaux profils.

  • Solocal Group - Conseillé client

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2013 Rédaction des offres bons plans. ;
    - Mise en place des offres sur le site pages jaunes.

  • Next generation solar - Ingénieur commercial marketing

    Le Rheu 2012 - 2013 Prise de rendez-vous anglo-franco.
    - Planification de l'agenda des commerciaux. ;
    - Confirmation anglo-franco des rdvs pris par les operateurs. ;

  • Phoning system - Chargé de clientèle

    2011 - 2012 Traitement des demandes clients. ;
    - Chargé en émission et réception d'appel anglo-franco. ;
    - Agent de qualification.

  • Mo call - Chargé de clientèle

    2011 - 2011 Création de trafic.
    - Traitements des réclamations.

  • Leoni - Operateur de production & Operateur

    2010 - 2011 Operateur accessoires câblage automobile.
    - Préparation des fils et des câbles.
    - Distributeur d'accessoires.




