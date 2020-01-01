Menu

Roch JAGIELLO

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EuroComment

    maintenant

  • Leo Int'l - Managing Partner

    2012 - maintenant

  • M.A.C. - Freelance

    2001 - maintenant

Formations

  • Solvay Business School SBS (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2008 - 2009

  • UNITED BUSINESS INSTITUTES UBI (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2000 - 2003 Entrepreneurship

  • Boston University (Boston)

    Boston 1999 - 2000

Réseau