Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Roch JAGIELLO
Ajouter
Roch JAGIELLO
BRUXELLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EuroComment
maintenant
Leo Int'l
- Managing Partner
2012 - maintenant
M.A.C.
- Freelance
2001 - maintenant
Formations
Solvay Business School SBS (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
2008 - 2009
UNITED BUSINESS INSTITUTES UBI (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
2000 - 2003
Entrepreneurship
Boston University (Boston)
Boston
1999 - 2000
Réseau
Bruno SALGUES
Geoffroy CLERCKX
Laurent FAGEL
Michel MAROY
Mike SAFA
Olivier HANCE
Yotis KAVOPOULOS
Yves KINT