Menu

Rodolphe GOUPIL

Ile de France

En résumé

--

Entreprises

  • Gutenberg Networks (Levallois-Perret) - Photographe - Assistant Photographe - Opérateur photo

    Ile de France 2016 - 2018

  • DxO - Beta Testeur DxO One

    2016 - 2018

  • Strada marketing - Animateur Démonstrateur Nikon

    Paris 2015 - 2016

  • Digixo - Assistant client - Logistique

    Paris 2014 - 2014

  • Kalista Solutions Merchandising - Photographe

    Pantin 2014 - 2015

  • Canal+ - Gestionnaire de Vidéothèque - Ingesteur

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2010 - 2013

  • Régis Ferrière Illuminations - Photographe - Infographiste - Documentaliste Photo

    2004 - 2007

  • La Pêche café - Photographe de Concerts

    2002 - 2002

Formations

Réseau