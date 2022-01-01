Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Rodrigue THERESE
Ajouter
Rodrigue THERESE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Systra
- Acheteur
Paris
2014 - maintenant
RATP
- Acheteur
Paris
2011 - 2012
charger de traiter les achats hors production et production et l’ensemble du processus de commande pour le compte des Départements clients SECurité, INGénierie et BUS
ETDE
- Acheteur International
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX
2010 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anthony LE BIGOT
Caroline BESNARD
Daniel SANCHES GOMES
Farrah HAFIDOU
Florine MARCUCCI
Jean-Baptiste CORREIA
Invivo Retail (Paris)
Lionel BOUVIL
Sandrine FERNANDEZ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z