Menu

Rodrigue THERESE

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Systra - Acheteur

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • RATP - Acheteur

    Paris 2011 - 2012 charger de traiter les achats hors production et production et l’ensemble du processus de commande pour le compte des Départements clients SECurité, INGénierie et BUS

  • ETDE - Acheteur International

    MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX 2010 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :