Rohit KUMAR (ROHIT KUMAR)

Investigation of allegations reported to the Ethics Office including Policy enquiries, compliance violations, embezzlement, employee service standards, third party issues.

E&C Policy Violations and Fraud investigation in collaboration with Legal, IT, HR, Internal Audit, Finance & Accounts, Digital forensics & Data privacy team.

Senior leadership & departmental heads concurrence meetings

Data analysis, Policy management & culture assessment for Tax, Advisory and Assurance vertical.

Concern reporting management and internal corporate investigation Speak-Up Hotline, Emails, Letter, Dedicated Post Box, Direct case reporting (~1200 cases/year).

Implementation of Consequence/action Management Framework for all stakeholders.

Training content development and communication for all stakeholders for stakeholders targeted compliance risks.

Implementation and management of policies, procedures and guidelines supporting Code of Conduct.

Monitor and ensure employee and vendor compliance- third party due diligence (TPDD -Risk based), including policy in Vendor relation documents.

Successfully implemented Corporate Compliance & Ethics framework in greenfield setup and acquisition/merger unit(s).

Proactively auditing processes, practices and documents.

Risk & compliance review, monitoring and mitigation strategy plan development for Project procurement management and Vendor management.

Building intelligence system (BIS) standards implementation for Lutron India and compliance to the risk policies & QA Standards.

Compliance in Construction projects including procurement plan baseline monitoring.

Online Vendor Due diligence & Dealer Management System, Swaraj Mazda, India.

Medical Compliance management -System implementation, Hermes, Switzerland.

Quality Assurance for Insurance and financial systems RLI & ICW



SKILLS & SOFTWARES

Policy compliance & Clarification

Conducting investigations

Compliance documentation

Risk assessment

Microsoft Office

Tableau, Microsoft Automate

Navex Global

Alteryx

Intella 2.1.1, Cellebrite -Third Party

SAP MM, Financial



POLICIES EXPOSURE

Conflict of Interest

ABAC

AML

Gift & Hospitality

Concurrent employment

Complaints & allegations

Anti-retaliation

Equal opportunity

POSH

Anti-insider trading