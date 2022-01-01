Menu

Romain DAVID

  • Empire Gaming
  • Gérant

Bogota

En résumé

Anglais (B1), Espagnol (A2)
Windows Pro, Windows Server
Unix : RHEL, Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, OSX, ARM Systèmes
Netapp Data ONTAP: CDOT, 7 Mode
BladeSystem : Dell, HP
Proxmox, VMware
MySQL, SQL Server, MongoDB, MariaDB
IIS, Apache, JBoss, Tomcat, nginx
Netapp Snap Manager, TSM, Commvault, Veeam, Backup Exec
Robots à bandes LTO : TL2000, TL4000, 124T, i80
Netapp Data ONTAP: CDOT, 7 Mode (FAS8080, 2552, 2040)
Oracle ASM
HP LeftHand P4500
Cisco Catalyst, Fortinet
sh, bash, Batch, PHP, HTML, XML, SQL, Python, Ruby, C
Sailpoint, pfsense, suricata

Entreprises

  • Empire Gaming - Gérant

    Autre | Bogota 2020 - 2022 Gérant de cybercafé

  • Banque de France - Chef de projet informatique

    Informatique | Champs-sur-Marne (77420) 2019 - 2020 Facilitateur dans le cadre d’un renouvellement de contrat
    Cadrage des besoins clients, Rédaction des fiches de postes.
    Projet de VAE.
    Renouvellement de 50% des équipes, accompagnement des nouveaux arrivants.

  • Société Générale - Chef de projet informatique

    Informatique | Fontenay-sous-Bois (94120) 2017 - 2018 Projet de réduction du nombre d’accédant sur l’ensemble des infrastructures x86 (6000 serveurs).

    o Etude et analyse des besoins du client
    o Elaboration du planning de réalisation
    o Développement d’un script permettant d’établir la cartographie des accès sur l’ensemble du parc afin de fournir les indicateurs sur le nombre d’accédant et la moyenne d’utilisation hebdomadaire de ces accès par service sur un pool de serveur donné
    o Manipulation des exports OU/Groupe AD et LDAP, exports users/Groupe AD et LDAP, export des stratégies d’accès Sailpoint, export syslog
    o Communication avec l’ensemble des manageurs des services ayant des accès trop larges
    o Organisation et supervision des équipes de travail
    o Cloisonnement des accès des services à leur périmètre d’intervention
    o Retrait des accès pour les personnes ne se connectant pas régulièrement et mise en place d’un formulaire de demande d’accès d’urgence avec notification de leur manageur pour ces utilisateurs
    o Analyse et gestion des risques
    o Animation du comité d’avancement et de pilotage
    o Conception et élaboration des tableaux de bord de suivi, mise en place des indicateurs

  • Bnp Paribas - Chef de projet informatique

    Informatique | Paris 2017 - 2017 Projet de déploiement de 4 baies Netapp FAS8080 et de migration.

    o Etude et analyse des besoins du client
    o Elaboration du planning de réalisation (déploiement, migration, intégration)
    o Conception et élaboration des tableaux de bord de suivi, mise en place des indicateurs
    o Intégration aux infrastructures de virtualisation VMware
    o Intégration aux infrastructures de sauvegardes IBM Tivoli Storage Manager.
    o Organisation et supervision des équipes sauvegardes et stockages
    o Analyse et gestion des risques
    o Animation du comité d’avancement et de pilotage

  • IPLine - Responsable sauvegarde et stockage

    CALUIRE 2015 - 2016 *Conception et documentation du processus d’industrialisation des technologies Netapp à l’ERP interne
    *Evolution du design dans un contexte d’hébergement des données de santés ASIP et ISO 27001
    *Evolution des relations de l’ERP pour la remontée des indicateurs de monitoring et de maintien en condition opérationnel de la production
    *Evolution de script d’augmentation automatique des volumes avec prise en compte d’envoi de la refacturation via l’API Netapp
    *Remise à plat de la politique de sauvegarde sur bandes
    *Audit des infrastructures en clientèle
    *Préparation du design des infrastructures de production et de PRA et rédaction des DAT
    *Séparation des LAN Stockage / Production / Management / Interco DC PUB/PRIV / DMZ
    *Installation / configuration / migration vers des équipements Netapp / Cisco / Fortinet en clientèle
    *Intégration à l’ERP interne de remontée de la PROD dans une vue de maintien en condition opérationnel.
    Validation des test de PRA

  • Casden banque populaire - Ingénieur système - Projets

    Noisiel 2015 - 2015 * Environnement :
    * Au sein de l'équipe de production ;
    * 2 Datacenter. 200 Machines Physiques. 1000 Machines virtuelles ;
    * 4 HP C7000 / BL460c (G1-G6-G8-G9)
    * VMware Esxi 5.0 / 5.5
    * F5 Big IP / Apache / Tomcat / JBoss

    * Gestion de projet (Solution / Budget / Planning) :
    * Projet de remise en conformité de l'ensemble des enclosures HP ;
    * Update Onboard / ILO / Carte RAID / BIOS ;
    * Organisation des lames en fonction des compatibilités firmware ;
    * Projet de modification de stratégie VMware
    * Migration des DMZ physique en virtuel
    *
    * Projet d'introduction de RHEL7 en standard.
    * Création d'un repository
    * Création d'un template VMware ;
    * Création de scripts d'automatisation d'installation applicatives ;
    * Création d'une ISO kickstart ;
    * Présentation des nouvelles fonctionnalités aux équipes
    * Projet de mise en place de la solution Splunk (solution de recherche et d'analyse de données)
    * Gestion des intégrations des livraisons applicative (JBoss / Tomcat)

  • Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs - Responsable de sauvegarde

    Paris Cedex 19 2013 - 2014 * Environnement :
    * Plateforme hébergeant les réservations pierre et vacances et center parc ;
    * Logiciels de sauvegarde Simpana Commvault
    * Quantum DXI 6700
    * Baie NetApp
    * 2 Sites d'externalisation
    * Environs 100 robots de sauvegarde à bandes
    * Mission :
    * Remettre à plat la stratégie de sauvegarde en place avec 2 expert CommVault pendant 3 mois suite à divers incident de production ayant pour cause les sauvegardes mais aussi dans le cadre de la migration de l'infrastructure center parc vers l'infrastructure de pierre et vacances.
    * Assurer la gestion des sauvegardes sur les environnements de production et de développement
    * Environs 400 serveurs ;
    * Environs 80 sites en France et à l'étranger comportant chacun des robots de bandes ;
    * 2 robots de bandes en France
    * 2 robots de bandes en Hollande ;
    * Réalisation d'un DRP (PRA) via CommVault (agent SQL, File System, VMware et rman) ;
    * Audit de faisabilité ;
    * Préparation et participation à un exercice de DRP en Hollande. ;
    * Documentation de la nouvelle solution de sauvegarde

    * Gestion de projet :
    * Point d'entrée du client ;
    * Délégation de la charge de travail aux experts produit Commvault
    * Organisation des réunions dans le cadre de la conception du DRP avec les différentes équipes impacté (VMware / Oracle / Systèmes)
    * Rédaction de la documentation du projet

  • Établissement français du sang - Expert SAN

    Informatique | Saint-Denis (93200) 2012 - 2013 * Environnement :
    * Plateforme hébergeant les résultats des collectes de sang (donneur / receveur) au niveau national
    * 2 Datacenter identique. Dans chaque Datacenter nous avons :
    * 4 C7000 HP Blade System contenant chacun :
    * 2 Onboard redondant
    * 2 Virtual Connect Flex-10 redondant
    * 32 serveurs lames ProLiant BL460c ;
    * 16 serveurs lames dédié à la technologie Citrix ;
    * 7 serveurs lames dédié à la technologie Oracle ;
    * 6 Serveurs lames dédié à la technologie ESXi ;
    * 1 Serveur lame dédié à la solution HP Data Protector ;
    * 1 Serveur lame ProLiant BL460c G7 dédié à l'administration ;
    * 1 Cluster de 6 baies SAN HP P4500 G2

    * Mission :
    * Intégration des solutions HP / Accompagnement du client
    * Configuration des équipements HP BladeSystem, ProLiant et LeftHand
    * Etude d'une politique de redondance SAN (Projet de PRA)
    * Etude en vue de l'intégration de la solution HP Data Protector au sein de l'EFS afin d'assurer la sauvegarde des différents serveurs hébergeant la plateforme
    * Réalisions de divers documents (DAT, Audit, Conseils) ;
    * Participation nocturne à des bascules afin de mettre à jour les différents équipements des sites de production et de valider le PRA établie.
    * Réalisation d'astreinte nocturne téléphonique (1 Semaine/2)

    * Technique :
    * Administration des chassis HP Blade System C7000 via Onboard Administrator (OA)
    * Configuration et suivie des châssis (Radius, SNMP, alerte, consommation...)
    * Ajout et suppression de lames et modules (Redondance, Optimisation des mezzanines)
    * Configuration des interfaces ILO et Virtual Connect (Adressage, Servers Profiles, VLAN...)
    * Administration des SAN HP LeftHand P4500 G2 via Centralized Management Console (CMC)
    * Création des clusters multi baies
    * Création de différents LUN ;
    * Découverte des LUN via iscsiadm ou iscsi initiator. ;
    * Création et planification des snapshots et remote snapshots.
    * Configuration et mise à disposition de volumes via Oracle Automatic Storage Management (ASM)
    * Administration du cluster VMware ESXi via vSphere ;
    * Configuration des VLAN
    * Création des Datastores
    * Migration à froid de VM
    * Bascule de datastore ;
    * Migration de Vcenter (Update Manager et Inventaire) ;
    * Optimisation du cluster via une répartition des charges entre les hôtes ;
    * Résolution de problèmes mineurs via kb.vmware.com ;
    * Administration des systèmes ESXi / RHEL5 / WS2003 / WS2008 ;
    * Installation et optimisation des systèmes (SWAP, Purge des logs, Java)
    * Mise à jour des systèmes, et des matériels (Firmware, Driver...)
    * Mise en place des technologies SMNP, SYSLOG, RAID, ISCSI, ILO, Virtual Connect

    * Projet :
    * Point d'entrée du client
    * Rédaction de la documentation du projet ;
    * Organisation des réunions dans le cadre de l'intégration des solutions HP

  • Oberthur Technologies - Intégrateur

    Informatique | Colombes 2011 - 2012 * Technique :
    * Intégration et validation sur différents environnements (Integ, Demo, Pre-prod, prod) ;
    * Intégration sur les OS RedHat, CentOS, Windows Server 2003/2008/2008R2 ;
    * Intégration de livrable sur des architectures logicielles CORBA
    * Intégration de livrable sur MySQL, SQL Server et Oracle Database
    * Intégration de livrable sur Jboss, Tomcat, Apache, IIS7
    * Intégration des produits WYDE (ewam, ewed, wyse manager)
    * Intégration d'émulateur et de carte HSM (cryptographie)
    * Optimisation des configurations Jboss, Tomcat, Apache, IIS7 (cache, RAM...)
    * Mise en place de « reverse proxy » mutualisé avec apache et IIS7 (ISAPI, mod_proxy)
    * Test de charge applicative avec JMeter
    * Création de VM sur une architecture vSphere ;
    * Réalisation d'architectures 3 Tiers Mutualisé. ;
    * Scripting d'installation architecturel (auto installation et configuration, SQL Server, IIS, Apache, Tomcat, JBoss, SOAP)
    * Scripting de logon (architecture logicielle CORBA), d'archivage de logs et de dump de base de données.
    * Scripting de provisioning (manipulation de fichiers de données de différente nature)
    * Compréhension des aspects fonctionnels et techniques sur des produits complexes
    * Aide aux propositions d'architecture en fonction des besoins du client.

    * Communication :
    * Communication avec le service R&D (Ouverture de bug, Support)
    * Communication avec le service « région » (intégrateurs interfacé avec les services techniques des clients)
    * Communication avec le service IT (Ticket, ouverture de flux)
    * Déplacement à l'international pour les intégrations clients
    * Réalisation de support de formation (PPT)
    * Réalisation de formations
    * Maîtrise du vocabulaire d'entreprise

  • Musée du quai Branly - Ingénieur Système

    Informatique | Paris 2010 - 2011 * Administration système Linux :
    * Installation et configuration du système (RAID, MAJ, Drivers ...)
    * Installation et configuration d'outils de mise en réseau de type openssh-server, telnetd...
    * Création d'alias sur les cartes réseaux, virtual host et activation du fowarding
    * Utilisation courante des commandes SHELL type ifconfig, env, top, ps, grep, find, locate, df...
    * Configuration des différents fichiers de configuration de type httpd.conf, sudoer...
    * Installation et configuration d'openvpn afin d'avoir une liaison VPN
    * Création de certificats ;
    * Installation d'un serveur FTP avec SSL ;
    * Installation d'un voisinage Linux / Windows avec Samba ;
    * Configuration de POSTFIX
    * Installation de serveurs applicatifs:
    * Installation de Nagios
    * Installation de GLPI / OCS Inventory
    * Installation de Vtiger
    * Installation de PHPMyAdmin ;
    * Réalisation de Crash / Recovery à l'aide de Commvault ;
    * Création de scripts en SHELL (sh) afin d'automatiser différentes tâches de maintenance ;
    * Installation et configuration de VMware Server ;
    * Installation et configuration de QEMU, KVM et VIRT-MANAGER
    * Test de la sécurité du réseau avec Dsniff et Wireshark en exécutant des attaques de type ARPSPOOF / DNSSPOOF / MACOF / TCPKILL sur les différents dispositifs du parc
    * Rédaction de tutoriaux sur le wiki interne

    * Administration système Microsoft :
    * Administration Windows Serveur 2000 / 2003 / 2008 :
    * Création d'unités d'organisation (OU)
    * Création et gestion d'utilisateurs / groupes ;
    * Gestion des GPO / (GPP manager)
    * Gestion des Scripts de démarrage ;
    * Installation et configuration des rôles DNS / AD / DHCP / File / Print / TSE / Hyper-V ;
    * Installation et configuration d'exchange 2007 ;
    * Configuration des HUB de transport ;
    * Configuration du POP et IMAP
    * Redirection du MX chez OVH
    * Création de scripts de déploiement en batch ;
    * Création de package msi afin d'installer des logiciels de production via une GPO
    * Administration du domaine et intégration des nouveaux utilisateurs
    * Codage de formulaires de création d'utilisateurs / groupes pour le helpdesk via des délégations
    * Ajout de sous-domaines / Alias ;
    * Réalisation de projets d'actualisation du parc (Migration de domaine 2000 vers 2008 et 2003 vers 2008 avec les outils ntdsutil et adprep) ;
    * Création d'un service et de scripts windows d'inventaires.
    * Crash / Recovery via Commvault, NTBackup et Windows Server Backup
    * Rédaction de tutoriaux sur le wiki interne

    * Communication :
    * Réalisation de Cahier des charges
    * Réalisation de présentation PPT
    * Réalisation de Réunions
    * Organisation des projets et priorités

    * Administration de dispositifs réseaux :
    * Administration de VLAN HP
    * Administration de routeurs HP

    * Exploitation du datacenter :
    * Brassage des baies
    * Mise en baie des serveurs
    * Création de DAT

    * Base de données, Web et programmation :
    * Création de DUMP des tables et des bases MYSQL
    * Création de programmes en C. ;
    * Sécurisation des sites web en repérant des failles de type injection SQL, inclusion dynamique, modification de user-agent...

    * Sauvegarde :
    * Réalisation d'un plan de sauvegarde de l'ensemble du parc avec le logiciel Commvault (Galaxy Commcell) ;
    * Audit de Volumétrie. ;
    * Configuration de NTBackup et Windows Server Backup

    * Virtualisation :
    * Installation et configuration de Hyper-V afin d'actualiser le parc vers une solution plus économique
    * Installation et configuration avancée de VMware server afin de permettre aux télé-conseillers de la hotline du client Samsung de pouvoir faire des tests sur une machine virtuel qui se réinitialise chaque nuit.
    * Configuration d'alerte mail. Installation des plugins clients.
    * Utilisation de VMware Workstation afin de créer des machines virtuelles et faire des tests avant de mettre en production

  • ACTICALL - Technicien

    Informatique | Paris 2007 - 2009 * Exploitation du datacenter :
    * Fixation des baies dans les datacenters
    * Brassage des baies
    * Création de DAT
    * Mise en baie des serveurs

    * Administration système :
    * Installation et configuration de RAID 5 / 10 / 0 / 1 ;
    * Installation du système
    * Mise à jour système et upgrade ;
    * Installation et configuration des rôles DNS / AD / DHCP / File / Print / TSE / Hyper-V ;
    * Création de scripts de déploiement en bash ;
    * Création de scripts en SHELL (sh) afin d'automatiser différentes tâches de maintenance
    * Création de package msi afin d'installer des logiciels de production via une GPO
    * Codage de formulaires de création d'utilisateurs / groupes pour le helpdesk via des délégations
    * Installation et configuration de serveurs DNS Primaire, Secondaire
    * Ajout de sous-domaines / Alias ;
    * Installation d'un serveur FTP avec SSL afin que les clients puissent mettre à jour les fichiers de gestion de production
    * Création de projets d'actualisation du parc (Migration de domaine 2000 vers 2008 et 2003 vers 2008 avec les outils ntdsutil et adprep) ;
    * Administration des VLAN HP (sous-réseaux, ports, duplex) ;

Formations