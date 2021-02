Romain DECKER

» VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) #120

» VMware vExpert

» Solid experience in design and implementation of small to large VMware infrastructures

» Good global overview of Information Systems

» Pragmatic, meticulous, enthusiast, dynamic, passionate

» Team player



Specialties: Virtualization, Private & Public Clouds, SDDC, Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Datacenter, Network, Storage (IBM, NetApp, HDS, Dell Equallogic), Flexpod, Converged Infrastructures, VMware (vSphere, vCloud Director, vCAC), Openstack, Hardware (Cisco UCS, HP Virtual Connect FlexFabric, IBM Bladecenter & xSeries)



Mes compétences :

Checkpoint

Cisco

Firewall

Linux

monitoring

Network

NETWORK SECURITY

Sécurité

Security

Virtualisation

Virtualization

VMware

Xen