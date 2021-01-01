Romain DROUCHE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bourges
Administration système et réseaux
- Virtualisation Hyper-v / VMware
- Backup : Veeam (B&R, Agent), BackupExec, Altaro
- Messagerie : Exchange 2013/2016
- OS : W2008 à W2016
- Roles : AD, WSUS, WDS, FICHIER, RDS, CLUSTER
- Firewall : PFSense, Sophos, Stormshield
- Scripts : cmd, vbs, powershell
Mes compétences :
PHP
Windows server
Gestion de projets
LAMP
Datacore
Virtualisation
Administration réseau
Mysql
Linux
Windows
Informatique
Stormshield
Veeam
Veeam backup
Sophos
Clustering
Microsoft Exchange Server