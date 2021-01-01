Menu

Romain DROUCHE

BOURGES

En résumé

Administration système et réseaux

- Virtualisation Hyper-v / VMware
- Backup : Veeam (B&R, Agent), BackupExec, Altaro
- Messagerie : Exchange 2013/2016
- OS : W2008 à W2016
- Roles : AD, WSUS, WDS, FICHIER, RDS, CLUSTER
- Firewall : PFSense, Sophos, Stormshield
- Scripts : cmd, vbs, powershell

Mes compétences :
PHP
Windows server
Gestion de projets
LAMP
Datacore
Virtualisation
Administration réseau
Mysql
Linux
Windows
Informatique
Stormshield
Veeam
Veeam backup
Sophos
Clustering
Microsoft Exchange Server

Entreprises

  • Bourges plus - Chef de projet système et réseaux

    2018 - maintenant

  • Adista - Charger de projet

    MAXEVILLE 2016 - 2018

  • Centre de formation - Administrateur reseaux

    2013 - 2016 Organisme multi sites (6), 30 serveurs, 120 postes

    Refonte complète de l'architecture réseaux et systèmes :
    - Cluster HV (2 nœud + baie MSA 1040)
    - Sauvegarde Veeam
    - Exchange 2016 (1 transport + DAG)
    - RDS / Gateway / WebApp
    - Workfolder
    - Firewall SOPHOS XG
    - MLS Orange 6 sites

  • Cabinet d expert comptable - Technicien informatique

    2011 - 2014 Technicien informatique

  • EPL du Subdray - TEPETA IBA

    2009 - 2010 - Maintenance des postes clients
    - Migration des serveurs administration de W2000 à W2008
    - Mise en place d'un serveur pour l'administration de l'établissement
    - Recherche et mise en place d'un solution de clonage (fog + ubuntu)
    - Installation d'un système de filtrage sur site distant.
    - Gestion des sauvegardes

Formations

