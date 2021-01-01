Retail
Romain FARGUES
Romain FARGUES
TOULOUSE
En résumé
Entreprises
AIR COST CONTROL Germany
- Stagiaire
2015 - 2015
AIRBUS
- Support Technique A330 Flight Line
Blagnac
2014 - maintenant
AIRBUS
- Formation Interculturelle Européenne
Blagnac
2013 - 2013
AIRBUS
- Mécanicien Système Aéronautique A330
Blagnac
2012 - 2014
AIRBUS
- Stagiraire Cableur A380 et Installation Essai en Vol
Blagnac
2012 - 2012
ERDF
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Formations
CFAI Midi-Pyrénées (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2014 - maintenant
BTS Aéronautique en alternance
LPPIA ( Lycée Professionnel Privée AIRBUS)
Toulouse
2012 - 2014
BAC Professionnel Mécanicien Système Aéronautique en alternance
Lycée Airbus
Toulouse
2010 - 2012
CAP Electricien Système Aéronautique
Amandine MORENO
Jean Michel LEBEC
