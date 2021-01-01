Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain GENOULAZ
Ajouter
Romain GENOULAZ
AUBAGNE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Aubagne
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CMA Systems
- Architecte application
2013 - maintenant
ALTRAN
- Consultant
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2007 - 2013
Formations
ESIM (Marseille)
Marseille
1999 - 2002
ingénieur
Réseau
Audrey LOUVAT
Cyril MAS
Eric DURDILLY
Estelle PAGES
Jean Pierre BERDJAH
Joel AMAND-JULES
Julien BEHR
Pascal ESPINOUSE
Philippe BONDITTI
Vincent SABARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z