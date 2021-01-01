Romain GOURAUD

2011 - 2011 Performing fact finding and data gathering for input into strategic business analysis and operational activities.
Internal Audit of 4 departments to fix business process issues, get quality assurance feedback.
Conducting process analysis within the Core IT departments to improve processes and define key responsibilities and accountabilities.
Quarter, Half of the year, and Yearly cost reports based on MS Project database, focusing on the efficiency of the Sales Teams, providing analysis on the internal usage of the IT department’s resources during projects.
IT Resources Company Ltd
- CTO Assistant
2010 - 2011 Implementation and integration of MS Project Office.
Training (including the creation of training videos and pdf guides), and supervision of four departments (over 30 employees).
Pushing the daily usage of MS Project to get accurate record of employees work time.
Monthly reporting on work performance and costs to the Management Board, including cost analysis
Business Development and Marketing strategy: creation of an e-shop with customer fidelity program integration.
Mediakeys
- International Account Manager
2010 - 2010In charge of the business development in Asia.
Responsible for the international advertising campaigns of clients (US & Europe) in Asia-Pacific.
Marketing of the company offer among the prospects, reinforcement of the suppliers’ network, carrying out researches, handling media-planning, buying and follow-up.
Formations
University Of International Business And Economics UIBE (Beijing)
Beijingmaintenant
University Of International Business And Economics (Beijing)