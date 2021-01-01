Menu

Romain GOURAUD

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chine
Management

Entreprises

  • Lagardère Services - Project Planner

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant

  • Lagardère Services - Business Controller / FA

    PARIS 2011 - 2012

  • IT Resources Company Ltd - Business Analyst

    2011 - 2011  Performing fact finding and data gathering for input into strategic business analysis and operational activities.
     Internal Audit of 4 departments to fix business process issues, get quality assurance feedback.
     Conducting process analysis within the Core IT departments to improve processes and define key responsibilities and accountabilities.
     Quarter, Half of the year, and Yearly cost reports based on MS Project database, focusing on the efficiency of the Sales Teams, providing analysis on the internal usage of the IT department’s resources during projects.

  • IT Resources Company Ltd - CTO Assistant

    2010 - 2011  Implementation and integration of MS Project Office.
     Training (including the creation of training videos and pdf guides), and supervision of four departments (over 30 employees).
     Pushing the daily usage of MS Project to get accurate record of employees work time.
     Monthly reporting on work performance and costs to the Management Board, including cost analysis
     Business Development and Marketing strategy: creation of an e-shop with customer fidelity program integration.

  • Mediakeys - International Account Manager

    2010 - 2010 In charge of the business development in Asia.
    Responsible for the international advertising campaigns of clients (US & Europe) in Asia-Pacific.
    Marketing of the company offer among the prospects, reinforcement of the suppliers’ network, carrying out researches, handling media-planning, buying and follow-up.

Formations

  • University Of International Business And Economics UIBE (Beijing)

    Beijing maintenant

  • University Of International Business And Economics (Beijing)

    Beijing 2007 - 2010 Business Administration

  • CESEM - Reims Management School

    Reims 2005 - 2007 Bachelor in Management

  • Lycée Saint Stanislas

    Nantes 2002 - 2005

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :