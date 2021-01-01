Retail
Romain LAHALLE
Romain LAHALLE
Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Grand Lyon
- Assistant à la maitrise d'ouvrage
Lyon
2014 - 2014
Grand Lyon
- Ingénieur efficacité énergétique du bâtiment
Lyon
2013 - 2013
Grand Lyon
- Ingénieur Etude de Prix
Lyon
2012 - 2012
Eiffage Construction
- Assistant Conducteur de Travaux
Velizy Villacoublay
2012 - 2012
Eiffage Construction
- Ouvrier en Gros oeuvre
Velizy Villacoublay
2011 - 2011
Formations
University Of Strathclyde
Glasgow
2012 - maintenant
Meng (Master degree)
IUT Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Villeurbanne
2010 - 2012
Diplome Universitaire de Technologie (DUT)
Réseau
Arthur JUGÉ
Beverley FOREST-ARMAND
Dominique LAHALLE
Julien CHALARD
Laurine CARON
Noureddine MEDJAHED
Quentin CHALEAT
Thibault VERCRUYSSE
