Romain LEDRU-MATHÉ

PARIS

En résumé

- Proven track-record as a Leader in digital projects.
- Managed a 1M€ digital company (2 years) with a strong focus on ROI and scalability.
- Developed B2B digital products (3+ years) and B2C digital services (3 other years) with particular focus on data analysis, innovation and “test and learn” approach.
- Extensive project management experience (8+ years) with expertise in industrializing processes, spreading Agile practices and making teamwork exciting.
- Hired, managed and developed several teams (Web marketing, sales, IT people).

Entreprises

  • Management Consulting & Digital Strategy - Freelance Consultant

    2016 - maintenant - Finance: management consulting for a leader of the factoring industry.
    - Health: conception and implementation of a digital platform providing pre-diagnostic for some serious diseases.
    - Therapy: conception and implementation of a digital platform involving parents in the treatment of their children. The therapy solves sensory-motor disorders (including emotional, behavioral or learning disorders).
    - Tourism: conception and implementation of a digital platform providing personalized travel experience in some top destinations in South East Europe.

  • Bordas.com (Bordas Soutien Scolaire) - Director

    2014 - 2016 Bordas.com is the reference in the academic support at home. Our 5000 teachers are part of the French Ministry of Education, and provide private lessons in all levels (primary, middle, high and higher school) and in all subjects.

  • WENGO - Project Director

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Wengo is the first service marketplace in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Greece and Brazil. With over 2 million consultations made ​​(B2C and B2B), Wengo allows individuals and professionals to find an expert able to respond immediately to questions by phone/writing/chat. More than 2500 experts are currently available: lawyers, coaches, psychologists, accountants, informatics specialists, teachers, doctors...

  • Connectiv-IT - Project Manager & Consultant

    Paris-12E-Arrondissement 2010 - 2013 Connectiv-IT provides services and IT solutions, specializing in the implementation of electronic collaboration for the extended enterprise, i.e. the facilitation and the automation of transactions, workflows and electronic exchanges between partners of the Supply Chain and of the MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul).

  • Connectiv-IT - Ingénieur étude et développement & Consultant

    Paris-12E-Arrondissement 2008 - 2010 Clients : Safran, Snecma, Thales, Aéroports de Paris.
    Secteurs : Telco, Défense, Aéronautique.

  • MaCaPS - Software Engineer

    2007 - 2007 MaCaPS is a software publisher specializing in the integration of systems using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technologies.

    Customer: HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region).
    Sector: Administration.

Formations

Réseau

