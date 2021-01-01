Romain LEDRU-MATHÉ

- Proven track-record as a Leader in digital projects.

- Managed a 1M€ digital company (2 years) with a strong focus on ROI and scalability.

- Developed B2B digital products (3+ years) and B2C digital services (3 other years) with particular focus on data analysis, innovation and “test and learn” approach.

- Extensive project management experience (8+ years) with expertise in industrializing processes, spreading Agile practices and making teamwork exciting.

- Hired, managed and developed several teams (Web marketing, sales, IT people).