Menu

Romain LEMAIRE

En résumé

Je suis automaticien-roboticien.

Mon cv: http://www.doyoubuzz.com/romain-lemaire_0

Automate : Sysmac studio, TIA Portal, Step 7, PL7 pro...
Ihm : TIA Portal, Cxdesigner, Easy builder (Kep), Vijeo designer...
Motion : Sew, OMRON, Siemens ...
Robot : FANUC, ABB.
Vision : OMRON, Cognex...
Automate de securité : Flexi soft, Pnoz Multi, Omron...
Supervision (notion): PCvue, Manorama.
Pack office : Excel, Word...



Mes compétences :
FANUC
Cognex
CX-One
STEP 7
KEP
Sysmac studio OMRON
Vijeo Designer
Supervision
Flexi Soft
ABB
SEW
PL7/Unity
Automatisme
Robotique
TIA PORTAL

Entreprises

  • SEF Touraine - Automaticien

    2016 - maintenant

  • ICARE - Systems - Automaticien - Roboticien

    2010 - 2016 - Automatisme.
    - Analyse Fonctionnelle.
    - Installation sur site et Formation opérateur.
    - Schéma, Câblage armoire et Raccordement sur site.
    - Robotique Fanuc et ABB.
    - Vision.

    Machines pour l'Industrie générale, Agroalimentaire, Pharmaceutique, Automobile:
    Machine d'assemblage, Ilot robotisé, Cartonneuse, Operculeuse...

  • BIOMECA Emballage - Stage Automatisme

    2010 - 2010 Stagiaire pendant 4 mois suivi d'un CDD
    Projet de stage: machine pour l'industrie de l'agroalimentaire:
    -Programmation + IHM (PROFACE)
    -Câblage
    -Installation sur site
    -Formation opérateurs

  • IUT GEII TOURS - Projet Licence SARI

    2009 - 2010 Mise en service du réseau Profibus avec un automate VIPA, un module E/S WAGO et un
    moteur FESTO.
    -Etude
    -Programmation
    -Réalisation de documentations et notices techniques

  • Lycée Grandmont Tours - Projet BTS

    2009 - 2009 Réalisation d'une Decocheuse pour la société PULLFLEX:
    -Etude mécanique (Solidworks)
    -Etude électrique
    -Montage/ajustage
    -Programmation (zelio soft)
    -IHM (vijeo designer)
    -Essais

  • Technopack - Agent de conditionnement

    2008 - 2008 Mission intérim
    - Agent de conditionnement
    -Opérateur machine
    -Palettisation
    -...

  • Vinci parc tours - Stagiaire Opérateur/Maintenance Parking automatisé

    2008 - 2008 Stage de BTS 6 semaines:
    -Opérateur ascenseur (Parking Automatisé)
    -Maintenance électrique

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :