Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romaric PHILOGÈNE
Ajouter
Romaric PHILOGÈNE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Www.romaric-philogène.okzu.xyz
Mes compétences :
Motivé
Investi
Entreprises
Crosslog
- Ingenieur système
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adrien SPANIER
Arnaud JAFFRE
Brice SERAPHIN
Cathy MARCHEIX
Cédric MOYAT
Laura VIDEAU
Patricia PINTO
Romain LABURTE
Vanessa PICARELLO CASTEX
Yann STACK