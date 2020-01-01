Romy SALEM

-
Remy Cointreau
- Head of Client Experience and CRM - Remy Cointreau Group
Marketing | Paris
2020 - maintenant
• Refines overall Group strategy and priorities, selects digital solutions for Rémy Cointreau Group (1bn€ sales, 2k employees, 12 spirit brands)
• Amends CRM vision and plan for all brands & markets
Remy Cointreau
- Global Director for Client Experience, Retail & E-commerce - LOUIS XIII Cognac
Marketing | Paris
2020 - maintenant
Global Director for Client Experience, Retail, and E-commerce;
Business Development Director for Asia and Travel Retail
LOUIS XIII Executive Committee Member
5 direct & 70 indirect reports; overviews 70% of global sales value and 65% of volumes.
• Leads the development of a new Direct-To-Client model:
– Boosts owned eCommerce platform & We Boutique, expands external eRetail partnerships
– Brings Retail strategy and excellence to the next level. Pilots Boutiques opening plan and animation.
– Private Client Directors (Grands Vendeurs): ensures business scalability & efficiency
– Direct to Trade business: builds a commercial strategy to boost key partners’ sales
• Pioneers innovative omnichannel experiences and pushes for brand diversification
– Boosts client insight: social CRM, connected decanter
– Conceives and sells new lifestyle experiences
• Pilots business for Asian markets (China, Japan, Korea, SEAP) and Global Travel Retail. Sets sales ambitions and marketing plans
Remy Cointreau
- Global Marketing & Client Experience Manager; Asia Business Development Manager - LOUIS XIII Cognac
Marketing | Paris
2016 - 2020
Drove global direct sales from 17 to 32% of total:
– Retail: Opened the first 6 LOUIS XIII Boutiques. Created store and pop-up concepts. Defined Retail strategy & Retail excellence. Monitors daily sales.
– Ecommerce: Developed first E-commerce website for Remy Cointreau
– Ambassadors/Private Client Directors: recruited, trained, animated a team of 70
– Training: developed a global contents, plan and tools
• Led worldwide client & omnichannel experience:
– CRM: created the first Client Relationship Program for Remy Cointreau
– Digital experience: designed a members-only website for clients, and a Salesforce CRM app
– Events: Organized global event with Pharrell Williams in Shanghai with 100 VIPs
– Visual Merchandising: revamped all Merch designs & displays, conceived external windows.
Popai Awards Paris 2018 for Retail Design
• Managed Business Development in Asian markets (China, Japan, Korea, SEAP). P&L responsibility: grew by +35% in 1819
– Challenged and supported markets daily on Sales, Marketing, Communication
– Set yearly sales volumes, marketing plans, A&P budget and KPIs
• Supported Brand Executive Director:
– Defining 5-year plan, budget, worldwide pricing
– Involved in key Marketing initiatives: product launch...
– Participated in revamping Communication platform and tagline
Cartier
- Client Experience and Boutique Manager
Commercial | San Francisco, USA
2015 - 2016
Boutique Manager in San Francisco (20 FTEs) in charge of Client Experience and Business Development: sales raised from $26M to $35M in 1 year
• Defined and implemented Business development objectives:
– Strengthened High Jewelry business
– Targeted new client segments, developed BtoB, infiltrated Art and Tech communities
– Set-up partnerships with third parties: hotels, real-estate agents
• Created innovative experiences for VIP and core clients. Coached Sales Associates on clienteling
Cartier SA
- Cartier International - Organisation - Senior Project Manager
Paris
2012 - 2015
Led strategic projects, mandated by Cartier's Executive Committee, across all product lines (Jewelry, Watches…), all functions (Retail, Marketing...), both in headquarters and markets
Award: Represented Cartier at Women’s Forum Global meeting in Deauville
• Drove High Jewelry business transformation, doubling turnover to €600m
– Strengthened full HJ strategy: Client upgrade/acquisition, Boutique categorization, stock allocation process, Grands Vendeurs training, digital tools, events format
– Introduced a new product category, Fine Jewelry, with a new operating model
– Redefined Departments’ responsibilities: Creative Studio, Stone Purchase, Manufacturing, Merchandising, Supply Chain, Marketing, Retail
• Conceived CRM worldwide strategy in partnership with Global Client Director
• Reinforced Digital transformation: governance, boutique digitalization, media mix, eBusiness…
• Promoted Wholesale Watches business by designing a boost plan for Trade partners
• Revised Communication content production & broadcasting process
• Revamped headquarters and 22 markets organization. Reviewed departments mission & sizing
American Express Business Travel
- Senior Consulting Manager - Advisory Services
RUEIL MALMAISON
2010 - 2012
Advisory Services supports corporate companies in managing their travel spend (air, hotel, car, rail) through consulting projects covering strategy, sourcing / supplier portfolio or change management.
• Hierarchically managed and coached the French team: 14 consultants and analysts
• Developed this new consulting activity in Continental Europe
– Director’s right hand to lead the French business unit: participated in setting our growth strategy,led implementation of key strategic initiatives, managed revenues and margin, conceived innovative offers and tools, set-up processes for pricing, reporting & capacity planning, recruited 8 employees
– Identified expansion opportunities and sold projects to existing clients and prospects. Ensured and improved the client portfolio profitability.
• Supervised all consulting projects delivered by my team: $2.5M for a 17-client portfolio (CAC 40)
– Optimized travel spend, revised travel policies, introduced best practices, improved traveler behavior
Received a President's Club Award: highest awards given to American Express employees. It recognizes the top 2.5% of employees across the business, that have made achievements above and beyond their job scope, made contributions towards the strategic priorities of the business, and made a positive impact on our customers and colleagues.
McKinsey & Company
- Consultante
PARIS
2007 - 2010
• Amélioration de l’efficacité opérationnelle d’une enseigne de produits de beauté :
– Diagnostic des activités en magasin avec la méthodologie « Lean » : stock, encaissement,mise en rayon, allocation des produits en magasin…
– Identification des leviers d’amélioration de la productivité et des ventes
• Définition d’une stratégie de développement pour un gestionnaire d’actif :
– Création d’une vision marketing et du plan d’action associé
– Conseil au développement à l’international : USA, Asie et Moyen-Orient
– Elaboration d’un business plan à 5 ans permettant de passer de 30 à 95 Md€ d’actifs
• Conduite du changement pour réduire les émissions de CO2 en interne, au niveau mondial. Gestion de 11 équipes régionales pour le:
- Calcul leur empreinte carbone
- Définition d'un plan d'action avec responsables, échéancier et quantification de l'impact pour chaque initiative à lancer
- Suivi de la mise en place de ces initiatives
• Optimisation de l’organisation d’un des plus grands musées internationaux
– Proposition d’un organigramme cible
– Mise en place d’une gestion prévisionnelle des effectifs et de la performance
• Etude du marché mondial de la production de fiction (films TV, documentaires, séries) :
– Taille, croissance, comparaison des législations, positionnement concurrentiel des acteurs
– Recherche, entretiens, analyse et présentation des résultats au client
BNP Paribas
- Corporate Developement - V.I.E.
Paris
2005 - 2007
• Gestion de projet pour l’intégration de BNL USA, acquisition globale de 9 Md€ :
– Animation des réunions entre la direction, les métiers et les fonctions support
– Structuration du business plan et de sa mise en œuvre : transfert ou cessation d’activités
– Modélisation des synergies
• Analyse stratégique et financière des projets de croissance organique et externe
• Suivi des tendances des secteurs bancaires américain et mexicain
• Encadrement des Juniors et stagiaires
Simon Kucher & Partners
- Business analyst
Avignon
2003 - 2004
• Optimisation du pricing d’une banque de détail : audit des prix, segmentation clients, création d’un système de packaging, tests conjoints, focus groups et entretiens avec la concurrence
• Révision du portefeuille produits d’un tour opérateur : benchmarking, étude de profitabilité
Commerzbank Investment Banking
- Assistant Sales sur Produits Derives
2002 - 2002
Calcul et contribution des prix en temps reel sur Bloomberg et Reuters. Redaction de brochures marketing. Gestion des ordres limite.