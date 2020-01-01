Romy SALEM

17-year experience in Strategy, Business Development, Client Experience, Retail, Digital Marketing

Key sectors: Luxury, Hospitality

Leadership skills applied to Business Unit, Brand, luxury Boutique

Consulting skills: Strategy, Communication, Change Management

Working experience in Europe, North America, Asia and Travel Retail



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Luxe

Joaillerie, Horlogerie

Stratégie

Hôtellerie &Tourisme

Design