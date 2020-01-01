Menu

Romy SALEM

  • Head of Client Experience and CRM - Remy Cointreau Group
Paris

En résumé

17-year experience in Strategy, Business Development, Client Experience, Retail, Digital Marketing
Key sectors: Luxury, Hospitality
Leadership skills applied to Business Unit, Brand, luxury Boutique
Consulting skills: Strategy, Communication, Change Management
Working experience in Europe, North America, Asia and Travel Retail

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Luxe
Joaillerie, Horlogerie
Stratégie
Hôtellerie &Tourisme
Design

Entreprises

    Marketing | Paris 2020 - maintenant
    • Refines overall Group strategy and priorities, selects digital solutions for Rémy Cointreau Group (1bn€ sales, 2k employees, 12 spirit brands)
    • Amends CRM vision and plan for all brands & markets

  • Remy Cointreau - Global Director for Client Experience, Retail & E-commerce - LOUIS XIII Cognac

    Marketing | Paris 2020 - maintenant Global Director for Client Experience, Retail, and E-commerce;
    Business Development Director for Asia and Travel Retail

    LOUIS XIII Executive Committee Member

    5 direct & 70 indirect reports; overviews 70% of global sales value and 65% of volumes.

    • Leads the development of a new Direct-To-Client model:
    – Boosts owned eCommerce platform & We Boutique, expands external eRetail partnerships
    – Brings Retail strategy and excellence to the next level. Pilots Boutiques opening plan and animation.
    – Private Client Directors (Grands Vendeurs): ensures business scalability & efficiency
    – Direct to Trade business: builds a commercial strategy to boost key partners’ sales

    • Pioneers innovative omnichannel experiences and pushes for brand diversification
    – Boosts client insight: social CRM, connected decanter
    – Conceives and sells new lifestyle experiences

    • Pilots business for Asian markets (China, Japan, Korea, SEAP) and Global Travel Retail. Sets sales ambitions and marketing plans

  • Remy Cointreau - Global Marketing & Client Experience Manager; Asia Business Development Manager - LOUIS XIII Cognac

    Marketing | Paris 2016 - 2020 Drove global direct sales from 17 to 32% of total:
    – Retail: Opened the first 6 LOUIS XIII Boutiques. Created store and pop-up concepts. Defined Retail strategy & Retail excellence. Monitors daily sales.
    – Ecommerce: Developed first E-commerce website for Remy Cointreau
    – Ambassadors/Private Client Directors: recruited, trained, animated a team of 70
    – Training: developed a global contents, plan and tools

    • Led worldwide client & omnichannel experience:
    – CRM: created the first Client Relationship Program for Remy Cointreau
    – Digital experience: designed a members-only website for clients, and a Salesforce CRM app
    – Events: Organized global event with Pharrell Williams in Shanghai with 100 VIPs
    – Visual Merchandising: revamped all Merch designs & displays, conceived external windows.
    Popai Awards Paris 2018 for Retail Design

    • Managed Business Development in Asian markets (China, Japan, Korea, SEAP). P&L responsibility: grew by +35% in 1819
    – Challenged and supported markets daily on Sales, Marketing, Communication
    – Set yearly sales volumes, marketing plans, A&P budget and KPIs

    • Supported Brand Executive Director:
    – Defining 5-year plan, budget, worldwide pricing
    – Involved in key Marketing initiatives: product launch...
    – Participated in revamping Communication platform and tagline

  • Cartier - Client Experience and Boutique Manager

    Commercial | San Francisco, USA 2015 - 2016 Boutique Manager in San Francisco (20 FTEs) in charge of Client Experience and Business Development: sales raised from $26M to $35M in 1 year
    • Defined and implemented Business development objectives:
    – Strengthened High Jewelry business
    – Targeted new client segments, developed BtoB, infiltrated Art and Tech communities
    – Set-up partnerships with third parties: hotels, real-estate agents
    • Created innovative experiences for VIP and core clients. Coached Sales Associates on clienteling

  • Cartier SA - Cartier International - Organisation - Senior Project Manager

    Paris 2012 - 2015 Led strategic projects, mandated by Cartier's Executive Committee, across all product lines (Jewelry, Watches…), all functions (Retail, Marketing...), both in headquarters and markets

    Award: Represented Cartier at Women’s Forum Global meeting in Deauville
    • Drove High Jewelry business transformation, doubling turnover to €600m
    – Strengthened full HJ strategy: Client upgrade/acquisition, Boutique categorization, stock allocation process, Grands Vendeurs training, digital tools, events format
    – Introduced a new product category, Fine Jewelry, with a new operating model
    – Redefined Departments’ responsibilities: Creative Studio, Stone Purchase, Manufacturing, Merchandising, Supply Chain, Marketing, Retail
    • Conceived CRM worldwide strategy in partnership with Global Client Director
    • Reinforced Digital transformation: governance, boutique digitalization, media mix, eBusiness…
    • Promoted Wholesale Watches business by designing a boost plan for Trade partners
    • Revised Communication content production & broadcasting process
    • Revamped headquarters and 22 markets organization. Reviewed departments mission & sizing

  • American Express Business Travel - Senior Consulting Manager - Advisory Services

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2010 - 2012 Advisory Services supports corporate companies in managing their travel spend (air, hotel, car, rail) through consulting projects covering strategy, sourcing / supplier portfolio or change management.

    • Hierarchically managed and coached the French team: 14 consultants and analysts
    • Developed this new consulting activity in Continental Europe
    – Director’s right hand to lead the French business unit: participated in setting our growth strategy,led implementation of key strategic initiatives, managed revenues and margin, conceived innovative offers and tools, set-up processes for pricing, reporting & capacity planning, recruited 8 employees
    – Identified expansion opportunities and sold projects to existing clients and prospects. Ensured and improved the client portfolio profitability.
    • Supervised all consulting projects delivered by my team: $2.5M for a 17-client portfolio (CAC 40)
    – Optimized travel spend, revised travel policies, introduced best practices, improved traveler behavior

    Received a President's Club Award: highest awards given to American Express employees. It recognizes the top 2.5% of employees across the business, that have made achievements above and beyond their job scope, made contributions towards the strategic priorities of the business, and made a positive impact on our customers and colleagues.

  • McKinsey & Company - Consultante

    PARIS 2007 - 2010 • Amélioration de l’efficacité opérationnelle d’une enseigne de produits de beauté :
    – Diagnostic des activités en magasin avec la méthodologie « Lean » : stock, encaissement,mise en rayon, allocation des produits en magasin…
    – Identification des leviers d’amélioration de la productivité et des ventes

    • Définition d’une stratégie de développement pour un gestionnaire d’actif :
    – Création d’une vision marketing et du plan d’action associé
    – Conseil au développement à l’international : USA, Asie et Moyen-Orient
    – Elaboration d’un business plan à 5 ans permettant de passer de 30 à 95 Md€ d’actifs

    • Conduite du changement pour réduire les émissions de CO2 en interne, au niveau mondial. Gestion de 11 équipes régionales pour le:
    - Calcul leur empreinte carbone
    - Définition d'un plan d'action avec responsables, échéancier et quantification de l'impact pour chaque initiative à lancer
    - Suivi de la mise en place de ces initiatives

    • Optimisation de l’organisation d’un des plus grands musées internationaux
    – Proposition d’un organigramme cible
    – Mise en place d’une gestion prévisionnelle des effectifs et de la performance


    • Etude du marché mondial de la production de fiction (films TV, documentaires, séries) :
    – Taille, croissance, comparaison des législations, positionnement concurrentiel des acteurs
    – Recherche, entretiens, analyse et présentation des résultats au client

  • BNP Paribas - Corporate Developement - V.I.E.

    Paris 2005 - 2007 • Gestion de projet pour l’intégration de BNL USA, acquisition globale de 9 Md€ :
    – Animation des réunions entre la direction, les métiers et les fonctions support
    – Structuration du business plan et de sa mise en œuvre : transfert ou cessation d’activités
    – Modélisation des synergies
    • Analyse stratégique et financière des projets de croissance organique et externe
    • Suivi des tendances des secteurs bancaires américain et mexicain
    • Encadrement des Juniors et stagiaires

  • Simon Kucher & Partners - Business analyst

    Avignon 2003 - 2004 • Optimisation du pricing d’une banque de détail : audit des prix, segmentation clients, création d’un système de packaging, tests conjoints, focus groups et entretiens avec la concurrence
    • Révision du portefeuille produits d’un tour opérateur : benchmarking, étude de profitabilité

  • Commerzbank Investment Banking - Assistant Sales sur Produits Derives

    2002 - 2002 Calcul et contribution des prix en temps reel sur Bloomberg et Reuters. Redaction de brochures marketing. Gestion des ordres limite.

Formations

  • Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo De México I.T.A.M. (Mexico Df)

    Mexico Df 2002 - 2003 Academical exchange

  • EMLyon Business School

    Ecully 2000 - 2004

  • Lycée Janson De Sailly (Paris)

    Paris 1997 - 2000