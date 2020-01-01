Menu

Ronan YVERGNIAUX

LORIENT

En résumé

Http://fity.18sexy.co

Entreprises

  • Puzzle Lab - CEO

    2015 - maintenant

  • Nodesign.net - Engineer

    2014 - 2014 Work on WEIO Board

  • Vity - Engineer

    2014 - 2014 Development of a system to recover the water, gas and electricity consumption of a building.
    Retrieving information and treatment with a raspberry py. For Vity Technology,

  • ENSCI les ateliers - Workshop Instructor

    2014 - maintenant Formation en électronique et programmation

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Engineer

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2013 - 2013 Automation system

  • SIM AEROTRAINING -  technician

    2012 - 2012 Johannesburg, South Africa,

Formations

Réseau