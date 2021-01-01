Menu

Rudiger WESSELY

Saint-Aignan-Grandlieu

En résumé

Technicien helpdesk en poste

Mes compétences :
GLPI
Norton Ghost
Windows 8
Vlan
Forefront
Microsoft office
Linux
ACL
Windows 7
SSH
TCP/IP
Windows xp
Itil v3
Windows server 2003
Windows server 2008 R2
Bash Script
Apache
Batch
OCS Inventory
Debian
VPN
Exchange 2003
VMWare
Powershell
Active directory
DNS
cisco
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cisco Switches/Routers
Workstation
Windows 2008 R2
Symantec Ghost
Secure Shell
RIS
OSI
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Clonezilla DRBL
Client XP pro
BIND
Apache WEB Server

Entreprises

  • Tibco - Responsable opérationel

    Saint-Aignan-Grandlieu 2016 - maintenant

  • Tibco - Technicien helpdesk

    Saint-Aignan-Grandlieu 2015 - maintenant

  • Econocom - Helpdesk

    Puteaux 2013 - 2013 *Gestion d’inventaire et d’incident(en autonomie, contrôle de la gestion du parc informatique),
    *Incohérence base de données (correction des incohérences après vérification des informations),
    *Support desk (résolution incidents utilisateurs),
    *Travail d’équipe.

  • Système U - Employé

    Rungis 2007 - 2011 (Saisons estivales)

    *Mise en rayons de produits frais
    *Travail en journée et en nuit
    *Travail d`équipe
    *Gestion des stocks de produits
    *Réapprovisionnement des rayons en fonction des besoins (en autonomie)
    *Accueil et conseil des clients.

Formations

Réseau