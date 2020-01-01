Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina CHABNI
Ajouter
Sabrina CHABNI
BEAUVAIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LCL banque et assurance
- Conseiller clientèle particulier
2015 - maintenant
Lcl
- Attachée commerciale
Villejuif
2012 - 2015
Lcl
- Alternance
Villejuif
2010 - 2012
Formations
Centre De Formation À La Profession Bancaire (Nogent Sur Oise)
Nogent Sur Oise
2010 - 2012
BTS
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel