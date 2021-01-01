Retail
Sabrina LEVINÉ
Sabrina LEVINÉ
AURAY
Entreprises
Saur
- Chargée de clientèle
2011 - 2014
Formations
Lycée Benjamin Franklin
Auray
2006 - 2011
Réseau
Brendan PLINVERT
Célia MALIDIN
Jérémy LE DORTZ
Maiwenn LEYAS
