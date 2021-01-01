Sabrina REKAB-MAUREL

-
IAE Gustave Eiffel - Paris 12
- Intervenante
maintenant
-
Crédit Agricole Charente Maritime Deux Sèvres
- Responsable de Marché
SAINTES
2013 - maintenant
-
Gan Assurances- Groupama
- Chef de projet marketing opérationnel
2009 - 2009
-
SBE - BANQUES POPULAIRES
- Responsable Marketing
2009 - 2013
-
Crédit Agricole Assurances - Predica
- Chargée de mise en marché
Montrouge
2008 - 2009
-
ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES
- Assistante Commerciale
2007 - 2008
-
LCL, le Crédit Lyonnais
- Conseiller Particulier
Villejuif
2006 - 2007