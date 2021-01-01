Menu

Sabrina REKAB-MAUREL

LA ROCHELLE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • IAE Gustave Eiffel - Paris 12 - Intervenante

    maintenant

  • Crédit Agricole Charente Maritime Deux Sèvres - Responsable de Marché

    SAINTES 2013 - maintenant

  • Gan Assurances- Groupama - Chef de projet marketing opérationnel

    2009 - 2009

  • SBE - BANQUES POPULAIRES - Responsable Marketing

    2009 - 2013

  • Crédit Agricole Assurances - Predica - Chargée de mise en marché

    Montrouge 2008 - 2009

  • ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES - Assistante Commerciale

    2007 - 2008

  • LCL, le Crédit Lyonnais - Conseiller Particulier

    Villejuif 2006 - 2007

Formations

  • IAE GUSTAVE EIFFEL (Creteil)

    Creteil 2007 - 2009 Marketing

