Sadok CHEIKH
Sadok CHEIKH
Alphonse
IT Delivery Manager
Rueil-Malmaison
E-Mail : sadok.cheikh@gmail.com
Entreprises
Alphonse
- IT Delivery Manager
Informatique | Rueil-Malmaison (92500)
2015 - maintenant
ESN pour ses clients.
Missions chez:
Groupe Seloger
Saur
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Technologie Et D'Informatique ESTI (Tunis)
Tunis
2003 - 2007
Systèmes d'informations
Alphonse TEMPEZ
Amine MEJDOUB
Fathallah AYMEN
Imen OUESLATI
Ingénieur BOUSSAHA
Jaleleddine JAZI
Marwa RABIA
Nils NAEGELE
Rania BEN AMAR
