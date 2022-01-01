Menu

Sadok CHEIKH

  • Alphonse
  • IT Delivery Manager

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

E-Mail : sadok.cheikh@gmail.com

Entreprises

  • Alphonse - IT Delivery Manager

    Informatique | Rueil-Malmaison (92500) 2015 - maintenant ESN pour ses clients.
    Missions chez:
    Groupe Seloger

    Saur

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Technologie Et D'Informatique ESTI (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2007 Systèmes d'informations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :