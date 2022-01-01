Said DJELLIT (DJELLIT)

-
C.V sommaire pour la recherche dun emploi
---
- Senior algérien.
- Résidant en Algérie.
- Titulaire d'un diplôme d'études supérieures.
- Très longue expérience.
- Libre de suite et de tout engagement
- Présence sur les réseaux professionnels / linkedin.com
- Publications sur le web / blogger.com , youtube.com , flickr.com ,fr.wikipedia.org
- C.V détaillé sur les Jobboards
- A la recherche d'un emploi honorable.
---
Djellit Said
---
Summary C.V for job search
---
- Algerian senior.
- Resident in Algeria.
- Holder of a graduate degree diplôma .
- Very long experience
- Free immediately and of any commitment
- Presence on professional networks / linkedin.com
- Publications on web / blogger.com , youtube.com , flickr.com ,fr.wikipedia.org
- Detailed C.V on Jobboards.
- Looking for an honorable employment.
---
Djellit Said
---
C N /
- English text translated from French with translate.google.com
to pass the message and touch the maximum of decision-makers,
chiefs of enterprises and recruiters through the world.
and also
---
Djellit Said
