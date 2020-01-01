Saif ELMEZIATI

-
Rixos Hotels
- Director of Revenue
2014 - 2016
Optimized revenues for Rixos The Palm Dubai,
* Directly managed a team of 7 and closely worked with the cluster sales team (Vice president, Group director) to develop and implement pricing and strategies.
* Worked closely with finance and corporate office for budgeting
* Evaluate rate strategy daily with findings and recommendations on a daily basis
* Identify and propose the hotel pricing strategy by market segment with reference to market intelligence, buying patterns and pre-determined seasonality.
* Identify and propose tactical offers to generate incremental revenues.
* Prepare and review weekly/monthly forecast ;
* Prepare and analyze monthly 12 months Budget/forecast for hotel rooms revenue by Market ;
* Segment ;
* Prepare in the production of the hotels annual budget and to assist in the creation, update and evaluation of the hotel Strategy Plan.
* To prepare a weekly Revenue Sales Strategy Meeting Collate and distribute meeting minutes of notes on forecast and strategy changes, including weekly action plan
* Ensure available technology (PMS / E-channels and GDS) is fully utilized and understood according to property specific business mix and requirements.
* Monitor competitor availability and pricing on a daily basis, using all available tools such as Industry Reports, Internet, ring around, dummy bookings etc, and subsequently analyze & report actual performance versus competitive set.
Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces a Member of Leading Hotels of the World
- Revenue Manager
2012 - 2014
* Working on developing and improving the selling strategy
* Measure performance on all distribution channels, to ensure that fair market share is achieved if not surpassed
* Assist the Sales & Marketing Team in devising marketing campaigns, to ensure that the Hotel reaches the right people, at the right time, in the right place
* Ensure available technology (PMS / E-channels and GDS) is fully utilized and understood according to property specific business mix and requirements
* Monitor competitor availability and pricing on a daily basis, using all available tools such as Industry Reports, Internet, ring around, dummy bookings etc, and subsequently analyze & report actual performance versus competitive set
* Evaluate rate strategy daily with findings and recommendations on a daily basis
* Identify and propose the hotel pricing strategy by market segment with reference to market intelligence, buying patterns and pre-determined seasonality
* Prepare and review weekly accurate 3 months forecast for hotel rooms revenue by Market Segment
* Prepare and analyze monthly accurate 12 months Budget/forecast
* To prepare a weekly Revenue Sales Strategy Meeting Collate and distribute meeting minutes of notes on forecast and strategy changes, including weekly action plan
TIME Hotels
- Area Revenue Manager
2011 - 2012
Brand development, website traffic growth
Strategic Consulting, including business plan & sales strategy development.
Drive Market Share and Revenue Performance
Develop overall pricing strategy to include all market segments and distribution channels
Effectively manage and be in control of all inventory
Responsible for effective implementation and compliance with TIME Hotels Revenue Management Standards and initiatives
Ensure all distribution channels are optimized
Play a leader role on the property’s weekly RM & operation meetings
Produce accurate forecast on monthly basis
Produce weekly selling strategy
Responsible of driving high yield and maximizing more revenue
Recruit, train and mentor the Reservations
Assist in developing a career path for direct reports
Measure performance on all distribution channels, to ensure that fair market share is achieved if not surpassed. Assist the Sales & Marketing Team in devising marketing campaigns, to ensure that the Hotel reaches the right people, at the right time, in the right place.
Ensure available technology (PMS / E-channels and GDS) is fully utilized and understood according to property specific business mix and requirements.
Evaluate and propose alternate distribution channels
Monitor competitor availability and pricing on a daily basis, using all available tools such as Industry Reports, Internet, Ring Around, Dummy Bookings etc, and subsequently analyze & report actual performance versus competitive set.
Identify and propose the hotel pricing strategy by market segment with reference to market intelligence, buying patterns and pre-determined seasonality for the 6 properties
Conduct the weekly Revenue Sales Strategy Meeting Collate and distribute meeting minutes of notes on forecast and strategy changes, including weekly action plan
CITY SEASONS GROUP OF HOTELS, Dubai
- Cluster Revenue Manager
2008 - 2011
Plan and control an assigned Reservations Team to deliver complex products and services ensuring that revenue targets are achieved and the highest standard of service is delivered to all customers and is fully responsible for a smooth operation.
Ensure available technology (PMS / E-channels and GDS) is fully utilized and understood according to property specific business mix and requirements.
Ensure optimal use, and measure performance on all distribution channels, to ensure that fair market share is achieved if not surpassed. Assist the Sales & Marketing Team in devising marketing campaigns, to ensure that the Hotel reaches the right people, at the right time, in the right place.
Evaluate and propose alternate distribution channels
Monitor competitor availability and pricing on a daily basis, using all available tools such as Industry Reports, Internet, Ring Around, Dummy Bookings etc, and subsequently analyze & report actual performance versus competitive set.
Carry out analysis of Booking Patterns & Market Trends, and ensure that these are recorded to facilitate future decisions.
Evaluate rate strategy daily with findings and recommendations on a daily basis
Identify and propose the hotel pricing strategy by market segment with reference to market intelligence, buying patterns and pre determined seasonality.
To identify and propose tactical offers to generate incremental revenues.
To prepare and review weekly accurate 3 months forecast for hotel rooms revenue by Market Segment/Day.
To prepare and analyze monthly accurate 12 months forecast for hotel rooms revenue by Market Segment/Day.
Prepare in the production of the hotels annual budget and to assist in the creation, update and evaluation of the hotel Strategy Plan.
To prepare a weekly Revenue Sales Strategy Meeting Collate and distribute meeting minutes of notes on forecast and strategy changes, including weekly action plan.
Southern Sun Hotels
- Group Reservations Supervisor
2006 - 2008
Group Reservations Supervisor focusing on all the group and MICE segment
Grow market share of two new 4-star deluxe properties in Dubai by focusing on Dubai Convention Bureau, Dubai World Trade Centre, Exhibition and Event Organizers, MICE divisions of DMC's
Create, develop manage and maintain Database.
Achieve Sales Targets.
Research and develop added value concepts to accommodate needs for MICE and Group & Convention Segment
Close collaboration with Dubai Convention Bureau, and DWTC
FAM trips, Site Inspections, Entertainment + Sales Presentations and proposals
Ensure Hotel Group rate contracting with all upcoming events
Work closely with Revenue Manager to achieve budget and above
Weekly sales report, reporting on Group Forecast
Reporting on Lost /Confirmed Group Business and signed contracts
Report on conversion of requests to tentative to definite business
Work with the revenue Manager for the business on the book forecast and Business pick up on weekly basis.
Work closely with the revenue manager on putting the selling strategy for the Groups and MICE Segment
Le Royal Meridien & Grosvenor House West Marina Resort & Spa
- Groups Coordinator
2004 - 2006
• In charge of Transient Business, including individual bookings, corporate, discount and FIT market segment for individual reservation department.
• Responsible for the GCC market
• Looking after Adhoc business group and group leisure. In close relationship with the MICE Department
• Achieved sales objectives fixed by the Revenue Department..
• Hotel pre opening (assist in reservation department organization, development of product knowledge training within the reservation department
Kempinski
- Receptionist & Night Auditor
Munich
2002 - 2004
Responsible for the total front desk operation: Telephone operator, Cashiering operations, Concierge, Reception, Room management and Bellmen services
Able to represent the Housekeeping Department and to handle properly the orders to room Service Management during night's hours
Responsible for all necessary actions to be taken in order to ensure the smooth running of the computer systems as well as all back-up procedures to set up in case of system crash / failure
Night auditor missions
Action turns away on fully booked nights
Supervised all check-ins or check-outs according to the standards of performance and commitments to excellence Escorted VIP arrivals if necessary