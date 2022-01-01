Salma SLAOUI

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Vente
Développement commercial
Communication
Marketing
Internet
Management
market research
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Entreprises
Ad4game
- Senior Display Media Buyer
2011 - maintenant* Missions: Enter diverse markets in Europe, the US & Latin America, conduct market research and competitor analysis, create reports for the management on a regular
basis, draft effective market-entry strategies and localize the network's product to fit regional and cultural characteristics, attend industry events to strengthen and expand the network in the gaming industry and online advertising (AdTech SF/NY)
Coca Cola
- Communication Officer
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2010 - 2011Communication officer trainee at the Public Affairs and Communication department, The Coca-Cola Company North and West Africa,
* Missions : wrote articles about Fantaloupe and Schweppes Gold, ``Coca-Cola's 125th birthday'' event, participation in the Livelihood program and Replenish Africa (connecting water to villages)
Sanofi
- Trainee (Family Health BU)
Paris2009 - 2009* Topic of the project : Generic Issues of Sanofi-Aventis and Defense Strategies for their Original Drugs
* Missions : participation in the launch of Lactacyd, organization of conferences, progress of drug sales, portfolio of competitors
Coca Cola
- Communication officer trainee
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2008 - 2008* Missions : taking care of Iftar project, PET Recycling and the press releases about Beijing 2008, Iftar and Aquarius
Coca Cola
- Communication officer trainee
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2007 - 2007* Missions : Participation in the following projects: Burn (advertising campaign and launch of the energy drink), This Is My Drop (conference for the Coca-Cola executives), Weight Control and Obesity (conference sponsored by Coca-Cola), and Water Benefits by Dasani water (publication of recommendations about water in newspapers and some radio stations), and collaboration with Dance4Life Egypt on the occasion of the AIDS world day
Royal Air Maroc
- Stagiaire
Casablanca2006 - 2006* Missions : Control of meals'quality, verification of invoices, complaints of customers
Formations
The University Of Montana (Missoula)
Missoula2009 - 2009Exchange Program (study abroad)
Université Al Akhawayn (Ifrane)
Ifrane2005 - 2010Bachelor of Business Administration