Sami AMMAR

TUNIS

Entreprises

  • Tunisie telecom - Business Objects Developer

    2009 - maintenant - Extract, transform and load data from different source systems with Business Objects Data Services.
    - Development of Technical and functional specifications for the IT production team to monitor the jobs and reports after unit tests and release.
    - Universe designer and reports development (Web Intelligence) of different kpi's helping the business and marketing team to control and monitor new offers and promotions of Tunisia Telecom.
    - SQL query extractions for specific action on demand
    - CRS Charging System (Ericsson) : Datawarehouse administration.
    (Internship and knowledge : SAP Business Objects Data Integrator, Data Services, Web Intelligence, Universe Designer, Oracle Admin I, Oracle Admin II, Oracle Advanced SQL, Solaris)

  • Tunisiana - IT engineer (Final Project Thesis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2009 IT, Access Network, Base Station Subsystem Team (BSS)
    Automation process of radio extension validation based on a web interface development (J2EE Developer)
    (GSM Network, J2EE ,JSP ,HTML, DreamWeaver)

  • STmicroelectronics; Embedded Systems Technology (EBSYS); Omnia'Com - Trainings and academic knowledge (Bachelor degree)

    2003 - 2008 - Development of a WLAN interface to collect vehicles data with GPS.(EBSYS)
    - Studying the satellite positioning system particularly the GPS system.
    - WIFI network.
    - Installation of access network equipments: WLL technology (Wireless Local Loop).(Omnia'Com)
    - Installation and configuration of IP network.(Omnia'Com)
    - Dimensioning a WiMax network.
    - Studying the power supply of the STPC Atlas and STPC Vega Boards.(STmicroelectronics)

Formations

  • Higher School Of Telecommunications (Sup'Com) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2008 Bachelor of Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering

    Telecommunications System Architecture, Networking, Optical Communications and Embedded Systems

  • High Institute Of Technological Studies In Communications (Iset'Com) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2002 - 2005 Senior Telecommunications Technician

