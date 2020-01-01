Sami AMMAR

-
Tunisie telecom
- Business Objects Developer
2009 - maintenant
- Extract, transform and load data from different source systems with Business Objects Data Services.
- Development of Technical and functional specifications for the IT production team to monitor the jobs and reports after unit tests and release.
- Universe designer and reports development (Web Intelligence) of different kpi's helping the business and marketing team to control and monitor new offers and promotions of Tunisia Telecom.
- SQL query extractions for specific action on demand
- CRS Charging System (Ericsson) : Datawarehouse administration.
(Internship and knowledge : SAP Business Objects Data Integrator, Data Services, Web Intelligence, Universe Designer, Oracle Admin I, Oracle Admin II, Oracle Advanced SQL, Solaris)
-
Tunisiana
- IT engineer (Final Project Thesis)
Tunis
2008 - 2009
IT, Access Network, Base Station Subsystem Team (BSS)
Automation process of radio extension validation based on a web interface development (J2EE Developer)
(GSM Network, J2EE ,JSP ,HTML, DreamWeaver)
-
STmicroelectronics; Embedded Systems Technology (EBSYS); Omnia'Com
- Trainings and academic knowledge (Bachelor degree)
2003 - 2008
- Development of a WLAN interface to collect vehicles data with GPS.(EBSYS)
- Studying the satellite positioning system particularly the GPS system.
- WIFI network.
- Installation of access network equipments: WLL technology (Wireless Local Loop).(Omnia'Com)
- Installation and configuration of IP network.(Omnia'Com)
- Dimensioning a WiMax network.
- Studying the power supply of the STPC Atlas and STPC Vega Boards.(STmicroelectronics)