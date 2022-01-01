Sami BOUDJERADA

-
Bizerba
- SAP Project Management
2015 - maintenant
-
GL EVENTS
- SAP FI/CO Projet Manager
Brignais
2011 - 2011
SAP FI/CO Project Management ( Planning, Data migration, customzing, interfaces, trainings )
-
The Manitowoc Company
- ERP Business Solution Leader
Manitowoc
2011 - 2015
SAP deployment for France / Italy / Singapore ( fitgap analysis ) / China .
Project Ariba/Invoice Pro tool integrated with SAP.
-
Lennox Europe
- SAP Consultant FI/CO
2007 - 2007
- Management Project SAP FI/CO Implementation – Integration with other SAP Modules ( SD/MM/PP )
- Design Phase Management across Europe ( Spain,Holland )
- Workshop organisation in English
-
Gattefosse
- SAP IT Manager / Responsable Informatique Adjoint
2007 - 2011
SAP Deployment Project Manager SD / FI / CO ( Germany )
- Data Migration, Customizing, SAP Formulas, Training
Logistics projet manager ( WM Module , SAP Console, Network infrastructure, Psion )
SAP Functional/Technical Consultant ( Projet Management / Needs Analysis/ Customizing / Tests / Support ) :
- FI/CO ( Finance / Controlling )
- SD ( Sales )
- MM / WM ( Purchasing / Warehouse Management )
- PP ( Production )
- QM ( Quality Management )
- BW ( Business Warehouse )
Definition of company processes linked to SAP Functionnalities ( Audit Control )
SAP Technical Project management ( data migration, formulars )
SAP Administration.
IT Infrastruture
-
Sanofi Pasteur
- SAP Consultant FI/CO
Lyon
2007 - 2007
- Evolution Request Mananagement around SAP FI/CO modules and integration with SD, MM, PP modules.
- Functionnal request management around BW FI/CO
- Support FI/CO for Key-users ( AP, AR, GL, FA, CO )
- Finance Sox audit with KPMG.
-
Arkema for Logica
- Consultant SAP FI/CO/MM/PS
2006 - 2006
Functionnal Support SAP FI/CO/MM/PS
-
Samat Group For Logica
- SAP SD Technical/Functionnal Consultant
2004 - 2005
Customer : Samat Group
Location : Europe ( France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Wales )
Samat Group is a European transport Company. (Annual Turnover : 230 Millions €).
European SAP SD Déployment.
- Technical and functionnal support of 20 european samat centers (France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Wales)
- Definition and configuration of transport taxes
- Invoice process definition
- Management of the complete flow from the transport to accounting process.
- Users training across Europe
-
LogicaCMG
- SAP FI/MM Technical/Functional Consultant
Courbevoie
2002 - 2004
Customer : Hewlett Packard
Location : L'Isle d'Abeau/Grenoble (France).
· Project Management :
- Management of international technical resources (Europe, US, Asia).
- Main contact between HP businesses and
Finance Organisation.
- Coordination of different project phases, desing, developement and implementation.
- Management of conference calls in English.
· Technical-Functionnal Consultant :
- Business Project Design.
- Technical and functionnal specifications. Developement follow-up.
- Technical Environemet management.
- New SAP interfaces management (ALE, IDOC, EDI).
- SAP FI/MM Customization (Account Payable, Account Receivable, Payment, InterCompany).
-
LogicaCMG Brussels
- SAP FI/MM Support
2001 - 2002
Customer : Hewlett Packard
Location : Brussels (Belgium)
- SAP support expert of AP Area (FI module)
- Support of legacy-SAP interfaces: AP, FA, GL and AR
- SAP technical project manager for European and Worldwide projects: Euro, GL Integration, harmonization of HP’s SAP interfaces (Europe, US, Asia-Pacific)
-
LogicaCMG
- Financial Applications Support/Development (Oracle/HP-UX)
Courbevoie
1999 - 2001
Customer : Hewlett-Packard, Agilent Technologies
Location : Grenoble (France), Boeblingen (Germany)
- Technical and Functional Financial application support
- Requirement Gathering / User Support
- Oracle 7 – Oracle 8 Migration
- Trainings for both new users and support team in Germany.
-
Yoni Group
- Developer
1997 - 1999
Location : Grenoble, France.
- Jeweller Development Software (PowerBuilder & Oracle 7.3)
- Psions Development