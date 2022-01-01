Menu

Sami BOUDJERADA

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sap
Support

Entreprises

  • Bizerba - SAP Project Management

    2015 - maintenant

  • GL EVENTS - SAP FI/CO Projet Manager

    Brignais 2011 - 2011 SAP FI/CO Project Management ( Planning, Data migration, customzing, interfaces, trainings )

  • The Manitowoc Company - ERP Business Solution Leader

    Manitowoc 2011 - 2015 SAP deployment for France / Italy / Singapore ( fitgap analysis ) / China .
    Project Ariba/Invoice Pro tool integrated with SAP.

  • Lennox Europe - SAP Consultant FI/CO

    2007 - 2007 - Management Project SAP FI/CO Implementation – Integration with other SAP Modules ( SD/MM/PP )
    - Design Phase Management across Europe ( Spain,Holland )
    - Workshop organisation in English

  • Gattefosse - SAP IT Manager / Responsable Informatique Adjoint

    2007 - 2011 SAP Deployment Project Manager SD / FI / CO ( Germany )
    - Data Migration, Customizing, SAP Formulas, Training

    Logistics projet manager ( WM Module , SAP Console, Network infrastructure, Psion )

    SAP Functional/Technical Consultant ( Projet Management / Needs Analysis/ Customizing / Tests / Support ) :
    - FI/CO ( Finance / Controlling )
    - SD ( Sales )
    - MM / WM ( Purchasing / Warehouse Management )
    - PP ( Production )
    - QM ( Quality Management )
    - BW ( Business Warehouse )



    Definition of company processes linked to SAP Functionnalities ( Audit Control )

    SAP Technical Project management ( data migration, formulars )

    SAP Administration.

    IT Infrastruture

  • Sanofi Pasteur - SAP Consultant FI/CO

    Lyon 2007 - 2007 - Evolution Request Mananagement around SAP FI/CO modules and integration with SD, MM, PP modules.

    - Functionnal request management around BW FI/CO

    - Support FI/CO for Key-users ( AP, AR, GL, FA, CO )

    - Finance Sox audit with KPMG.

  • Arkema for Logica - Consultant SAP FI/CO/MM/PS

    2006 - 2006 Functionnal Support SAP FI/CO/MM/PS

  • Samat Group For Logica - SAP SD Technical/Functionnal Consultant

    2004 - 2005 Customer : Samat Group
    Location : Europe ( France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Wales )

    Samat Group is a European transport Company. (Annual Turnover : 230 Millions €).

    European SAP SD Déployment.
    - Technical and functionnal support of 20 european samat centers (France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Wales)

    - Definition and configuration of transport taxes

    - Invoice process definition

    - Management of the complete flow from the transport to accounting process.

    - Users training across Europe

  • LogicaCMG - SAP FI/MM Technical/Functional Consultant

    Courbevoie 2002 - 2004 Customer : Hewlett Packard
    Location : L'Isle d'Abeau/Grenoble (France).

    · Project Management :

    - Management of international technical resources (Europe, US, Asia).
    - Main contact between HP businesses and
    Finance Organisation.
    - Coordination of different project phases, desing, developement and implementation.
    - Management of conference calls in English.

    · Technical-Functionnal Consultant :

    - Business Project Design.
    - Technical and functionnal specifications. Developement follow-up.
    - Technical Environemet management.
    - New SAP interfaces management (ALE, IDOC, EDI).
    - SAP FI/MM Customization (Account Payable, Account Receivable, Payment, InterCompany).

  • LogicaCMG Brussels - SAP FI/MM Support

    2001 - 2002 Customer : Hewlett Packard
    Location : Brussels (Belgium)

    - SAP support expert of AP Area (FI module)
    - Support of legacy-SAP interfaces: AP, FA, GL and AR
    - SAP technical project manager for European and Worldwide projects: Euro, GL Integration, harmonization of HP’s SAP interfaces (Europe, US, Asia-Pacific)

  • LogicaCMG - Financial Applications Support/Development (Oracle/HP-UX)

    Courbevoie 1999 - 2001 Customer : Hewlett-Packard, Agilent Technologies
    Location : Grenoble (France), Boeblingen (Germany)

    - Technical and Functional Financial application support
    - Requirement Gathering / User Support
    - Oracle 7 – Oracle 8 Migration
    - Trainings for both new users and support team in Germany.

  • Yoni Group - Developer

    1997 - 1999 Location : Grenoble, France.

    - Jeweller Development Software (PowerBuilder & Oracle 7.3)
    - Psions Development

Formations

  • Sup2i

    Grenoble 1997 - 1999 Maitrise (Master) in Computer Science and Network