Sami NASSI
Ajouter
Sami NASSI
KÉNITRA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Ingénieur d'état ENSEM 2011
Entreprises
Multinationale
- Ingénieur Projet
2012 - maintenant
GEO
- Ingenieur conducteur de travaux
2011 - 2012
CONAGRO
- Ingénieur maintenance
2011 - 2011
SINFA Société Industrielle de Fournitures Automobiles
- Ingénieur stagiaire
2010 - maintenant
• Élaboration des plans de maintenance préventive sur les lignes de fabrication des filtres d’automobiles.
SOMACA Société Marocaine de Construction Automobile
- Ingénieur stagiaire
2009 - maintenant
• Contribution à la mise en place de la démarche TPM (Total Productive Maintenance) au niveau de la machine Banc de roulage dans l’atelier de contrôle et essais.
ONEP Office National Eau Potable
- Ingénieur stagiaire
2008 - maintenant
• Maintenance des pompes hydrauliques.
Formations
ENSEM (Vandoeuvre Lès Nancy)
Vandoeuvre Lès Nancy
maintenant
ENSEM Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Eléctricité Et De Mécanqiue (Casablanca)
Casablanca
2007 - 2011
Classes Préparatoires Aux Grandes Ecoles – Pythagore (Oujda)
Oujda
2005 - 2007
Math Sup - Math Spé
Réseau
