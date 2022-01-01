Samia KUBLER

-
Proterra Environnement
- Assistante commerciale
TRAPPES
2017 - maintenant
-
C2S-groupe Bouygues
- Commercial sédentaire
Guyancourt Cedex
2015 - 2015
-
Misco
- Commercial B tot B '' Chasse "
Roissy en France Cedex
2012 - 2014
Prospection client SMB, minimum 100 postes, téléphonique - ouverture compte nouveau client - développement des comptes clients, et suivi.
-
NEWCOM DISTRIBUTION
- Commercial B to B
2006 - 2011
Gestion du portefeuille client B to B, chainistes, vépécistes, Grands Comptes.
-
NEWCOM DISTRIBUTION
- Assistante Commerciale
2003 - 2005
Suivi du portefeuille client B to B ( revendeurs Informatiques, Computacenter, Lafi, ESI, Top Info, SCC, Econocom, Inmac-Wstore, Misco, Bechtle, etc... ). Reception appel client, suivi et validation offre commercial, relance client.
-
Europcar
- Chargé administratif - service recouvrement
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2002 - 2003
Service recouvrement et contentieux relance facture client - justification des contestations client
-
ARICAD
- Administration des ventes - Acheteuse
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
1999 - 2002
Chargé de l'administration des ventes - acheteuse