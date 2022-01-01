Menu

Samia KUBLER

TRAPPES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Proterra Environnement - Assistante commerciale

    TRAPPES 2017 - maintenant

  • C2S-groupe Bouygues - Commercial sédentaire

    Guyancourt Cedex 2015 - 2015

  • Misco - Commercial B tot B '' Chasse "

    Roissy en France Cedex 2012 - 2014 Prospection client SMB, minimum 100 postes, téléphonique - ouverture compte nouveau client - développement des comptes clients, et suivi.

  • NEWCOM DISTRIBUTION - Commercial B to B

    2006 - 2011 Gestion du portefeuille client B to B, chainistes, vépécistes, Grands Comptes.

  • NEWCOM DISTRIBUTION - Assistante Commerciale

    2003 - 2005 Suivi du portefeuille client B to B ( revendeurs Informatiques, Computacenter, Lafi, ESI, Top Info, SCC, Econocom, Inmac-Wstore, Misco, Bechtle, etc... ). Reception appel client, suivi et validation offre commercial, relance client.

  • Europcar - Chargé administratif - service recouvrement

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2002 - 2003 Service recouvrement et contentieux relance facture client - justification des contestations client

  • ARICAD - Administration des ventes - Acheteuse

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 1999 - 2002 Chargé de l'administration des ventes - acheteuse

Formations

Réseau