Samira BELKACEM

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BOUYGUES BATIMENT ILE-DE-FRANCE - Construction Privée - Direction Commerciale

    2013 - maintenant

  • GEXPERTISE - Responsable Communication Marketing

    2010 - 2013

  • CSA - Chargée d’étude stagiaire aux Départements Corporate et Politique-Opinion

    2009 - 2009

  • Campagne Municipale de Mars 2008 - Consulting : Consultante en stratégie de communication et stratégie électorale

    2008 - 2008

  • COPLAN - Stagiaire Chargée de Communication – Assistante de Direction

    2008 - 2008

  • Indépendant - Enseignante

    2001 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau