Samira BELKACEM
Samira BELKACEM
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BOUYGUES BATIMENT ILE-DE-FRANCE - Construction Privée
- Direction Commerciale
2013 - maintenant
GEXPERTISE
- Responsable Communication Marketing
2010 - 2013
CSA
- Chargée d’étude stagiaire aux Départements Corporate et Politique-Opinion
2009 - 2009
Campagne Municipale de Mars 2008
- Consulting : Consultante en stratégie de communication et stratégie électorale
2008 - 2008
COPLAN
- Stagiaire Chargée de Communication – Assistante de Direction
2008 - 2008
Indépendant
- Enseignante
2001 - maintenant
Formations
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
2009 - 2010
Master 2 Communication Politique et Sociale
Institut D'Etudes Politiques
Paris
2007 - 2009
Master 2 Politique et Sociétés en Europe
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2005 - 2007
Licence
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2005 - 2007
Licence
Lycée Du Parc
Lyon
2003 - 2005
Lycée André Malraux
Gaillon
2000 - 2003
Réseau
Anne-Sophie SERGENT
Baptiste ROBELIN
Bruno SEGUIN
Faustine MUNOZ
Justin ARNAULT
La CONCEPTERIE™
Laurent CARLINO
Pery-Kasza FABRICE
Thomas LETERME