Menu

Samy DABOUBI

DUBAI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
front office
Hotels
Manager
Office Manager
Resorts
Sales
Sales manager

Entreprises

  • Starwood Hotel and Resorts Tunis (5 stars) - Night Duty Manager

    2009 - maintenant

  • Starwood hotels and Resorts Tunis (5 stars) - Senior Receptionist

    2008 - 2010 February: Best employee of the Month.
    December: Best employee of the Year.

  • Starwood hotels and Resorts Tunis (5 stars) - Receptionist

    2007 - maintenant

  • Hammamet Regency Hotel ( 4 Stars) - Receptionist

    2004 - 2006

Formations

  • Ecole Hoteliere De Djerba/ Djerba Hotel Fachschule (Djerba)

    Djerba 2000 - 2002 Reception

    Reception/ Rezeption