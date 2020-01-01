Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Samy DABOUBI
Ajouter
Samy DABOUBI
DUBAI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
front office
Hotels
Manager
Office Manager
Resorts
Sales
Sales manager
Entreprises
Starwood Hotel and Resorts Tunis (5 stars)
- Night Duty Manager
2009 - maintenant
Starwood hotels and Resorts Tunis (5 stars)
- Senior Receptionist
2008 - 2010
February: Best employee of the Month.
December: Best employee of the Year.
Starwood hotels and Resorts Tunis (5 stars)
- Receptionist
2007 - maintenant
Hammamet Regency Hotel ( 4 Stars)
- Receptionist
2004 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Hoteliere De Djerba/ Djerba Hotel Fachschule (Djerba)
Djerba
2000 - 2002
Reception
Reception/ Rezeption