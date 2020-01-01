Menu

Sandra NIGRO

Besançon

En résumé

Http://eresarty.wciw.ru

Entreprises

  • ADOMIS - Coordinatrice Locale

    Besançon 2016 - maintenant

  • ELIAD - Hôtesse d'Accueil / Assistante de Secteur

    2013 - 2015

  • Technica-Industrie - Assistante commerciale

    2011 - 2011

  • Conseil Général de la Haute-Saône - Assistante de direction

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • Kisel Formation

    Belfort 2016 - 2016 TOEIC

    Stage de 70 heures d'Anglais intensif validé par le passage du TOEIC

  • Kisel Formation

    Belfort 2010 - 2011 Assistanat de direction Bilingue

Réseau