Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandra NIGRO
Ajouter
Sandra NIGRO
Besançon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://eresarty.wciw.ru
Entreprises
ADOMIS
- Coordinatrice Locale
Besançon
2016 - maintenant
ELIAD
- Hôtesse d'Accueil / Assistante de Secteur
2013 - 2015
Technica-Industrie
- Assistante commerciale
2011 - 2011
Conseil Général de la Haute-Saône
- Assistante de direction
2011 - 2011
Formations
Kisel Formation
Belfort
2016 - 2016
TOEIC
Stage de 70 heures d'Anglais intensif validé par le passage du TOEIC
Kisel Formation
Belfort
2010 - 2011
Assistanat de direction Bilingue
Réseau
Cci TERRITOIRE DE BELFORT
Christelle BERLENDIS
Christophe DUMORTIER
Eliane TAICLET
Guy VERNEZ
Luc THORNAL
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Nelly FRATTA
Sarah BONNEURE