Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine MUSAWO KABEMBA
Ajouter
Sandrine MUSAWO KABEMBA
Villeurbanne
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Colombes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Adecco
Villeurbanne
maintenant
Oberthur Technologies
- SUPPORT FONCTIONNEL
Colombes
2011 - 2015
CGEDIM
- GESTIONNAIRE RELATION CLIENT
2010 - 2011
Formations
Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2000 - 2006
traduction spécialisée
Lycée Europeen Montebello
Lille
1998 - 2000
BAC STT OPTION ADMINISTRATION
Lycée Dinah Derycke
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1996 - 1998
BEP SECRETARIAT
Réseau
Barbara KEMP
Essende SARAH
Grégoire LANSSADE
Leslie EUSEBE
Mohand BELMELLAT
Morvane DELMAZURE
Pascal ANSELMOZ
Tania PAMEOLE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z