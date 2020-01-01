Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine POIROT
Ajouter
Sandrine POIROT
Courbevoie
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Www.sandrine-poirot.okje.xyz
Entreprises
OCE FRANCE
- Change manager
Courbevoie
maintenant
ATOS ORIGIN
- CHANGE MANAGER
Bezons
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aurélie DEVAUX
Christian VITOUS
Franck COLIN
Gaston THONI
Marc TAN
Roseline CITERNE
Sophie TEJADO
Valérie CHARPENTIER
Vianney DANTON
Yire Djeneba COULIBALY