Sandrine SALVADOR

EIMSBÜTTEL

En résumé

After two very enriching years as Quality Conformance Manager at Airbus in Germany in the context of a VIE, I came back to Paris to take up a new challenge at Airbus CIMPA as Junior Business Analyst. The Aeronautics Industry is fascinating by many aspects and is considered to be at the leading edge of technology. Therefore, I am proud to bring the experience and the know-how of Airbus regarding PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) to a major name of the Oil & Gas Industry.

Mes compétences :
Lean
Qualité
Programmation
Informatique
Amélioration continue
Mécanique
Aéronautique
5S
Product Lifecycle Management

Entreprises

  • AIRBUS CIMPA - Junior Business Analyst

    2014 - maintenant In Service Lifecycle Management

    Assistance with contracting and project management on behalf of a major name in the Oil & Gas Industry.

  • Airbus - Quality Conformance Manager (VIE)

    Blagnac 2012 - 2014 Project Management:

    - Single Aisle / Long Range Reporting Optimization within the scope of the "Fuselage Specific Design" organisation Change Platform as Project Leader
    Objectives: To make the Reporting an efficient tool of visual management in order to show performance and take proper actions to increase quality. Improvement of the processes.

    - ZTV “Zukunftstarifvertrag” project:
    Focal point for Single Aisle & Long Range Programs.
    Turning innovative ideas from Employees of the "Fuselage Specific Design" organisation into actual projects in order to improve productivity and efficiency.
    Follow up and coordination of the projects with the design offices. Communication to the employees about the status of their ideas.

    Lean and Change Management:

    - Technical controlling: Responsible for Monthly Single Aisle and Long Range reporting for the Fuselage Specific Design organization, calculation and analysis of KPI, root cause analysis, follow up of action plans.

    - Writing of process documentation guideline for the Single Aisle and Long Range reporting.

    - Process Mapping of the SSCI (System, Structure and Cabin Integrator) project managers tasks

    - Preparation and leading of a 5S workshop. Implementation.

  • Sopra Group - Ingénieure-Consultante

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Training in Sopra Academy from January 2011 to March 2011

    Consultant at BNP Paribas on behalf of Sopra Group

    Electronic finances:
    - Writing of technical documents
    - Management (creation and production deployment) of electronic finances flows within the CEM (Couche d’Échange Monétique)

    QA testing of a call center:
    - Writing of test cases

  • SNCF - Ingénieure-apprentie Méthodes Amélioration continue

    2007 - 2010 - Method Time Measurement of maintenance operations

    - Training of the staff to the 5S process

    - Implementation of the 5S process

    - Optimization of the axle turning lathe exploitation by using TPM (Total Productive Maintenance)

    - Optimization of material flows in the plant

    - Planning of maintenance operations

Formations

Réseau

