Sandrine SALVADOR

After two very enriching years as Quality Conformance Manager at Airbus in Germany in the context of a VIE, I came back to Paris to take up a new challenge at Airbus CIMPA as Junior Business Analyst. The Aeronautics Industry is fascinating by many aspects and is considered to be at the leading edge of technology. Therefore, I am proud to bring the experience and the know-how of Airbus regarding PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) to a major name of the Oil & Gas Industry.



Mes compétences :

Lean

Qualité

Programmation

Informatique

Amélioration continue

Mécanique

Aéronautique

5S

Product Lifecycle Management