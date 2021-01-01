Retail
Sandrine WYNANDS
Sandrine WYNANDS
Lyon cedex 08
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SHAM
- INSPECTEUR COMMERCIAL ASSURANCES DE PERSONNES
Lyon cedex 08
2015 - maintenant
GROUPE AGRICA
- CONSEILLERE COMMERCIALE ENTREPRISES ASSURANCES DE PERSONNES
PARIS 8
2010 - 2015
MALAKOFF MEDERIC ET MUTELLE EXTENCE
- CONSEILLERE COMMERCIALE ENTREPRISES ASSURANCES DE PERSONNES
2007 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud WYNANDS
Charlène BASSET
Gérald LOOBUYCK
Julien LECLERCQ
Katleen MORAO
Régis SABATE
Samira H'MIDI
Sophie DUWER
Sylvain GASNIER
