Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandy BÉE
Ajouter
Sandy BÉE
PAU
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Pau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cash piscines
- Vendeuse
2016 - maintenant
GIFI
- Co-gérante
Villeneuve
2013 - 2015
Intermarché
- Responsable rayon
Vert-le-Grand
2007 - 2012
Formations
Gourdan Polignan (31)
31
2004 - 2006
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z