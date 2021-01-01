Menu

Sandy BÉE

PAU

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Pau

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cash piscines - Vendeuse

    2016 - maintenant

  • GIFI - Co-gérante

    Villeneuve 2013 - 2015

  • Intermarché - Responsable rayon

    Vert-le-Grand 2007 - 2012

Formations

  • Gourdan Polignan (31)

    31 2004 - 2006
Annuaire des membres :