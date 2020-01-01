Menu

Santiago RIBEIRO

Coimbra

Http://foet.okao.xyz

Entreprises

  • International Surréalisme Now - Artiste

    Coimbra 2008 - maintenant

  • Fondation Bissaya Barreto - Artiste

    2005 - maintenant EUROPE - FUNDAÇÃO BISSAYA BARRETO - COIMBRA, PORTUGAL, UE.

    expositions d´art à la Fondation. Comissaire.

  • Musée Monographique de Conimbriga - Artist and art promoter

    1995 - maintenant “International Surrealism Now” began in Coimbra, in 2010, when Santiago Ribeiro conceived a major exhibition which was organized by the Bissaya Barreto Foundation. The event was presented in Conímbriga, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Conimbriga Monographic Museum (second most visited museum in Portugal) and, subsequently, went to Paris, with the support of the GAPP – Portugal Presente Art Gallery and Liba WS, and once again organized by the Bissaya Barreto Foundation and Santiago Ribeiro , and was later presented in Madrid, with the support of Yamal Din.

    Santiago Ribeiro requested the partnership of artist Victor Lages (who developed the project ” Utopia of Fantastic Art “)

  • Arte - Selfemployed - independent regime

    Strasbourg 1995 - maintenant International project "Surrealism Now"

  • Arte - Artist

    Strasbourg 1990 - maintenant Maracena 2013. Barcelona (Espanha) Gallery D´Art y Disseny Patrícia Muñoz 2012, Crisolart Gallery 2013 Paris
    (França) Dorothy´s Gallery 2012 , Mairie Garches 2012, Kovim (Sérvia) Cultural Centre 2012 Belgrado (Sérvia) Gallery
    Progres 2012 Paracin (Sérvia) Cultural Centre 2012 Tuzla (Bósnia Herzegovina) Gallery CM 2012 (Macedónia) Art
    gallery Vitomir Srbljanovic 2012 (Sérvia) Cultural Centre Leskovac
    Gallery 2013, Berlin (Germany) Fellini Gallery 2013,

    CURRICULUM VITAE ,

Formations

  • Escola Superior De Educação De Coimbra (Coimbra)

    Coimbra 2006 - maintenant art & design

    Mississippi State University exposition 2016
    http://www.msstate.edu/newsroom/article/2016/01/surrealism-exhibit-opens-msu-month/

  • Escola Secundaria Avelar Brotero (Coimbra)

    Coimbra 2002 - 2006 arts

  • Ecole Supérieure D`Education De Coimbra (Coimbra)

    Coimbra 1990 - maintenant Scottish Highers

    Santiago Ribeiro, where he was studying:
    He attended Avelar Brotero Comprehensive where he finished his Techinal Course of Arts and Crafts. In 2006 he joined a Higher Education School of Coimbra. He organised and participated in numerous exhibitions.
    His work is represented in the Collection of Contemporary Art of Museum Machado de Castro and Bissaya Barreto Foundation.

