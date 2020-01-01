-
Ovee
- SAP Senior Consultant
2017 - maintenant
-
Inventy Consulting
- Consultant SAP Solution Manager
Valbonne
2012 - 2017
-
Valeo Service
- IS project manager junior (apprenticeship)
Paris
2011 - 2012
In charge of the data quality of a BI reporting tool (SESAM Daily Sales) for a new worldwide roll-out, trainings and follow-up.
-
Bureau Veritas, Neuilly-Sur-Seine (75)
- Stagiaire consultante fonctionnelle en systèmes d'information
2011 - 2011
Participation in the roll-out of a collection tool (GETPAID) in several countries: deployment and support
-
Charly Médical, Brignais (69)
- Stagiaire marketing et communication
2010 - 2010
Participation in the weekly offers newsletters dedicated to their customers
Creation of a products catalog
Find new partnerships for the improvement of the web ranking of the company website
-
E-Visibilite, Miribel (01)
- Stagiaire développeur internet/intranet
2009 - 2009
Development of an intranet for the company