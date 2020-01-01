Menu

Sari KANG

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ovee - SAP Senior Consultant

    2017 - maintenant

  • Inventy Consulting - Consultant SAP Solution Manager

    Valbonne 2012 - 2017

  • Valeo Service - IS project manager junior (apprenticeship)

    Paris 2011 - 2012 In charge of the data quality of a BI reporting tool (SESAM Daily Sales) for a new worldwide roll-out, trainings and follow-up.

  • Bureau Veritas, Neuilly-Sur-Seine (75) - Stagiaire consultante fonctionnelle en systèmes d'information

    2011 - 2011 Participation in the roll-out of a collection tool (GETPAID) in several countries: deployment and support

  • Charly Médical, Brignais (69) - Stagiaire marketing et communication

    2010 - 2010 Participation in the weekly offers newsletters dedicated to their customers
    Creation of a products catalog
    Find new partnerships for the improvement of the web ranking of the company website

  • E-Visibilite, Miribel (01) - Stagiaire développeur internet/intranet

    2009 - 2009 Development of an intranet for the company

Formations

  • Skema Business School

    Sophia Antipolis 2009 - 2012 Business Consulting & Information Systems Management

    2009-2010: Sophia-Antipolis;
    2010-2011: China (4 months) & Paris (7 months);
    2011-2012: Paris & Sophia-Antipolis (round-trip once per week during 8 months)

Réseau