Menu

Sascha ORTNER

En résumé

Result-oriented Sales Operations Professional & Business Leader, with 15 years of proven experience in the International automotive retail industry. Bold and agile, with strong ability to influence and work in a multicultural environment (GER, FR, CH, China). Recognized for enhanced collaboration skills and adaptability to change.
Offering to transfer core skills in Commercial Strategy & Operations, Business Development and Retail Network Transformation & Development into an innovative company with international scope and high growth potential.

Mes compétences :
coaching
strategie
marketing
formation
automobile
Distribution B2B
Sales
Management
Microsoft Office
P&L management
Gestion budgétaire
SAP
Business development
Logiciel CRM
Conseil en management
Stratégie commerciale
Distribution spécialisée
Management des ventes
Développement commercial
Distribution sélective
Direction commerciale

Entreprises

  • Independent - Management Consultant

    2018 - maintenant Business Partner with 15 years of business development experience offering consulting services in automotive, machinery, services and sports industry.

    Sales & Operations Management:
    - Commercial strategy, Business Development, Strategic Collaborations, Growth Strategies
    - Sales Management, B2B & B2C management, Territory & Field Rep management
    - Performance Improvement, Tools, processes & IT optimization
    - Sales Operations, Sales & Demand planning, Supply Chain Management

    Marketing Excellence:
    - Marketing strategy, Digital strategy
    - Product launch, life cycle management, international trade shows
    - Management of full service advertising provider
    - Media planning, performance tracking
    - CRM activation & retention programs, Social Media campaign

    Retail Network Development:
    - Retail network strategy (blueprint, retailer development plan)
    - Retail network legal (agreements & policy, compliance, escalation)
    - Retail network performance (business plans, customer satisfaction & retention, composites, KPIs, margin & bonus systems)
    - Retail network management (start up, standards, staff training & development, retail IT systems, retailer marketing & CRM)

    People Management:
    - Leadership, Define & assign objectifs, Teamwork & Collaboration
    - Training & Coaching, Change management
    - Cross functional & multi-cultural management

  • Honda - Sales Manager

    Marne la Vallée 2014 - 2017 Led commercial policy & operations, set marketing strategy of Honda Cars in Switzerland, CHF 300 Mio revenue (incl. business plan definition, commercial objectives & negotiation of annual retail agreement, Ownership of P&L and commercial budget)

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
    - Delivered outstanding performance of retail network (sales + 17%, profit + 8%)
    - Managed & developed a team of 9 (sales force, sales administration, marketing, business planning)
    - Led End-to-End business development (business analysis, strategy & RGM, action plan build-up & deployment)
    - Launched 5 new models & Life Cycle Management
    - Managed retail network of 50 sales outlets (territory mgt, review individual retail performance, define action plans)
    - External Focus – Developed Key accounts & Strategic Business Cooperations
    - Implemented effective CRM, improved customer satisfaction +12% and retention strategy
    - Launched e-commerce platform for remarketing activities

  • Honda - Sales Support Manager

    Marne la Vallée 2012 - 2014 Led sales & demand planning activities and marketing support for Honda Cars in Switzerland

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
    - Developed & deployed national & local marketing plan, trade marketing activities, media plan and managed external agency
    - Established sales forecasts, market trends, mix analytics and portfolio premiumization
    - Supported S&OP process, demand/supply reconciliation, financial reporting
    - Led roll-out of new order management system on SAP, reduced product lead time of 30%

  • Peugeot Citroen - Commercial Excellence Manager

    Москва 2011 - 2012 Led roll out and managed the participation of key users in the digitalization of retail including retailer systems, lead management, CRM, SAP interfaces, CHF 500 Mio. Revenue

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
    - Implemented retail guidelines, deployed database in network
    - Led roll-out of a new sales staff retail IT system in 85 outlets (budget mgt, training, change in process, led external provider)
    - Defined remarking strategy and managed brand quality label
    - Deployed in-Store priorities, sales fundamentals targets and support tools development
    - Reviewed retail performance: designed & implemented management tools, KPI dashboards, reports to top management

  • Nordforse GmbH - Business Consultant

    2006 - 2011 Led several International Consulting Missions & Delivery for various key accounts (Volkswagen, Mercedes), consulting budget EUR 3 Mio., Geography: France, Germany

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
    - Led customer pitch & relationship, defined critical needs, developed a tailor-made service solution (development action plans, sales increase +15%)
    - Managed a team of 5 senior consultants, conducted sales staff trainings & coaching sessions to management
    - Managed change in organization, implemented sales excellence processes & tools, ensured sustainability
    - Implemented sales force excellence frameworks (pipeline, account prioritization, coverage, process metrics) & operating rhythm

  • Volkswagen AG - Business Analyst

    Villers-Cotterets 2004 - 2006 Defined and implemented Commercial & Retail Network Development Strategy in Europe, EUR 35 Billion revenue, 1 Mio. New Car Sales

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
    - Defined sales & distribution strategy for EU markets
    - Set whole & retail sale policy and network blueprint analysis
    - Implemented brand quality & identity standards, ISO 9000 ff certifications in all European countries
    - Optimized margin structures & retailer compensation systems
    - Identified & shared best practices to European retail organisation

Formations

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 1999 - 2002 MASTER in Management / Diplom-Kaufmann / Dipl. de Grande Ecole de Commerce / Dipl. Kaufmann

  • Ludwig Maximilian Universität München (Munich)

    Munich 1997 - 1999 Deug

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :