Sascha ORTNER

Result-oriented Sales Operations Professional & Business Leader, with 15 years of proven experience in the International automotive retail industry. Bold and agile, with strong ability to influence and work in a multicultural environment (GER, FR, CH, China). Recognized for enhanced collaboration skills and adaptability to change.

Offering to transfer core skills in Commercial Strategy & Operations, Business Development and Retail Network Transformation & Development into an innovative company with international scope and high growth potential.



Mes compétences :

coaching

strategie

marketing

formation

automobile

Distribution B2B

Sales

Management

Microsoft Office

P&L management

Gestion budgétaire

SAP

Business development

Logiciel CRM

Conseil en management

Stratégie commerciale

Distribution spécialisée

Management des ventes

Développement commercial

Distribution sélective

Direction commerciale