Sascha ORTNER

Independent
- Management Consultant
2018 - maintenant
Business Partner with 15 years of business development experience offering consulting services in automotive, machinery, services and sports industry.
Sales & Operations Management:
- Commercial strategy, Business Development, Strategic Collaborations, Growth Strategies
- Sales Management, B2B & B2C management, Territory & Field Rep management
- Performance Improvement, Tools, processes & IT optimization
- Sales Operations, Sales & Demand planning, Supply Chain Management
Marketing Excellence:
- Marketing strategy, Digital strategy
- Product launch, life cycle management, international trade shows
- Management of full service advertising provider
- Media planning, performance tracking
- CRM activation & retention programs, Social Media campaign
Retail Network Development:
- Retail network strategy (blueprint, retailer development plan)
- Retail network legal (agreements & policy, compliance, escalation)
- Retail network performance (business plans, customer satisfaction & retention, composites, KPIs, margin & bonus systems)
- Retail network management (start up, standards, staff training & development, retail IT systems, retailer marketing & CRM)
People Management:
- Leadership, Define & assign objectifs, Teamwork & Collaboration
- Training & Coaching, Change management
- Cross functional & multi-cultural management
Honda
- Sales Manager
Marne la Vallée
2014 - 2017
Led commercial policy & operations, set marketing strategy of Honda Cars in Switzerland, CHF 300 Mio revenue (incl. business plan definition, commercial objectives & negotiation of annual retail agreement, Ownership of P&L and commercial budget)
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
- Delivered outstanding performance of retail network (sales + 17%, profit + 8%)
- Managed & developed a team of 9 (sales force, sales administration, marketing, business planning)
- Led End-to-End business development (business analysis, strategy & RGM, action plan build-up & deployment)
- Launched 5 new models & Life Cycle Management
- Managed retail network of 50 sales outlets (territory mgt, review individual retail performance, define action plans)
- External Focus – Developed Key accounts & Strategic Business Cooperations
- Implemented effective CRM, improved customer satisfaction +12% and retention strategy
- Launched e-commerce platform for remarketing activities
Honda
- Sales Support Manager
Marne la Vallée
2012 - 2014
Led sales & demand planning activities and marketing support for Honda Cars in Switzerland
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
- Developed & deployed national & local marketing plan, trade marketing activities, media plan and managed external agency
- Established sales forecasts, market trends, mix analytics and portfolio premiumization
- Supported S&OP process, demand/supply reconciliation, financial reporting
- Led roll-out of new order management system on SAP, reduced product lead time of 30%
Peugeot Citroen
- Commercial Excellence Manager
Москва
2011 - 2012
Led roll out and managed the participation of key users in the digitalization of retail including retailer systems, lead management, CRM, SAP interfaces, CHF 500 Mio. Revenue
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
- Implemented retail guidelines, deployed database in network
- Led roll-out of a new sales staff retail IT system in 85 outlets (budget mgt, training, change in process, led external provider)
- Defined remarking strategy and managed brand quality label
- Deployed in-Store priorities, sales fundamentals targets and support tools development
- Reviewed retail performance: designed & implemented management tools, KPI dashboards, reports to top management
Nordforse GmbH
- Business Consultant
2006 - 2011
Led several International Consulting Missions & Delivery for various key accounts (Volkswagen, Mercedes), consulting budget EUR 3 Mio., Geography: France, Germany
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
- Led customer pitch & relationship, defined critical needs, developed a tailor-made service solution (development action plans, sales increase +15%)
- Managed a team of 5 senior consultants, conducted sales staff trainings & coaching sessions to management
- Managed change in organization, implemented sales excellence processes & tools, ensured sustainability
- Implemented sales force excellence frameworks (pipeline, account prioritization, coverage, process metrics) & operating rhythm
Volkswagen AG
- Business Analyst
Villers-Cotterets
2004 - 2006
Defined and implemented Commercial & Retail Network Development Strategy in Europe, EUR 35 Billion revenue, 1 Mio. New Car Sales
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
- Defined sales & distribution strategy for EU markets
- Set whole & retail sale policy and network blueprint analysis
- Implemented brand quality & identity standards, ISO 9000 ff certifications in all European countries
- Optimized margin structures & retailer compensation systems
- Identified & shared best practices to European retail organisation