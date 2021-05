Sathish Kumar SATHISH KUMAR NATARAJAN (SATHISH)

SOURCING EXPERTISE IN THE FIELD OF APPAREL, WOVEN GARMENTS & HOME TEXTILES.,



"INNOVATIVE & VISIONARY ENTREPRENEUR WITH INTEGRITY / AGILITY / INNOVATION / PASSION OF APPAREL & HOME TEXTILES SOURCING & MANUFACTURING BUSINESS BUILDER" THROUGH:-



EXCELLENCE IN MANAGEMENT.

EFFECTIVE & SMART COMMUNICATION.

APPAREL & TEXTILES / ACCESSORIES MANUFACTURING & SOURCING/BUYING.

DESIGN/ PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS/ PRODUCTION.

INNOVATIVE R&D.

MARKETING & SALES.

COSTING & NEGOTIATION.

MERCHANDISING & PROCESS IMPROVEMENTS.

PRODUCTION PLANNING & CONTROL (PPC)

QUALITY & TECHNICAL SUPPORTS.

COMPLIANCE & ETHICAL STANDARDS.

TEAM PLAYER & BUILDER.

T&A WITH WIDE WIP FOLLOW-UPS.



Apparels/Textiles & Accessories Design, Sourcing, Production & Quality Professional at Brands/Retailers/Importers/Distributor's/ Liaison/Buying Offices and Marketing & Merchandising/Production Professional at Manufacturing Export Houses.



Experienced Professional with a demonstrated history of Apparels/Textiles & Fashion Accessories Industry Supply Chain with Adaptable and Flexible, Dynamic and Articulate, Perceptive practiced and Result driven flexible leader, able to excel with a Management or Individual role, Expertise with in Sourcing & Production Professional with more over 25+ years of handsome cross functional extensive international experiences both are in broad and deep, with the ability to adapt to multiple disciplines (Sourcing, Buying, Compliance, PD, Costing, Quality, Technical, Production, Business Developments, Marketing & Sales with Supply Chain Management) so on.



Core Competence:-

European/American/Asia Pacific Liaison/Buying Office Management experiences from Asia.

QA/QC implementation & Testing for Textile articles in AQL & SOP standards.

Extensive global traveler for business development & trading.

Global Sourcing & Procurement cum Production abilities from Asian & African countries.

Works under pressure & Systematic work culture.

Worked & handled leading Global & Indian Brands, Retailers, Importers, Distributors.

Pivotal & extensive product knowledge & working experiences in Apparel & Textile / Accessories.

Segments => Circular-Knits/ Flat-Knits/ Woven/ Denim/ High Visible/ Trims/ Accessories/ Packaging.

Products => Men, Women, Boy, Girl & Babies Outerwear, Street-wear, Sleepwear, Vintage-wear, Underwear & Athleisurewear /Leather Garments & Accessories /Work-wear HV /Trims & Accessories /Packaging so on.



Thank you,



Best Regards,



Sathish Kumar,



Managing Director



KHQS INTERNATIONAL

(Knit Home Merchandising Quality Service),



Buying Office Address :

No:25, Bungalow Street Extension,

Tirupur -641602,Tamil Nadu,India

E-mail: sathish@khqs.in ; sathish@khqsintl.com

Webpage: http://www.khqsintl.com/

Telephone:+ 91-421-3551821

Mobile : +91-9095337577