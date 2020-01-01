Retail
Sebastien GEFFROY
Sebastien GEFFROY
NANTES
En résumé
Www.sebastien-geffroy.ataxa88.ru
Entreprises
Steima
- Responsable approvisionnement
2010 - maintenant
Feu vert
- Adjoint de direction
ECULLY
1999 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Joseph Savina
Treguier
1995 - 1996
Réseau
Aurore BARRETEAU
Benoit SUET
Christian PREJOUX *
Eric GAUDUCHEAU
Guillaume JACOB
Harold JASPARD
Nathalie BRUNEAU
Philippe PACAUD
Tarik KHACHANI
Thomas POUPARD