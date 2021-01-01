Sebastien GUITTON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes
Vast Be Mess is a production company specializing in the innovative content (advertising, web content, video clip ...).
We collaborate with our clients such as France Télévisions, Nowness, O'Neill, La région Ile de France, Nicolas Hulot Fundation etc. to offer them quality films thanks to our directors' talents, our technical skills and our expertise in new media.
We are impatient to meet you !
Mes compétences :
buzz marketing
Communication
Communication évènementielle
Evénementiel
Internet
Marketing
Média
Musique
Publicité
Gestion de projet
Web