Sebastien GUITTON

NANTES

Vast Be Mess is a production company specializing in the innovative content (advertising, web content, video clip ...).

We collaborate with our clients such as France Télévisions, Nowness, O'Neill, La région Ile de France, Nicolas Hulot Fundation etc. to offer them quality films thanks to our directors' talents, our technical skills and our expertise in new media.

We are impatient to meet you !

Mes compétences :
buzz marketing
Communication
Communication évènementielle
Evénementiel
Internet
Marketing
Média
Musique
Publicité
Gestion de projet
Web

  • Vast Be Mess - Video Producer

    2015 - maintenant SUPA SUPA - Web-series in co-production with France Télévisions
    https://www.youtube.com/c/supasupaseries

    CHIMERA - Promotional short film for Nowness - Louis Vuitton group
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjnbIzGB83M

    ALOHA NALU - Promotional short film for O'Neill
    https://vimeo.com/130199788

    I FIELD GOOD - 3 awareness videos for the Nicolas Hulot Foundation .
    https://vimeo.com/131827565

    REDUISONS NOS DECHETS - 3 promotional videos for Region Ile de France.
    https://vimeo.com/131827564

    SHUNPO - Promotional short film for Dailymotion & Partizan
    https://vimeo.com/131829514

    PROTEIGON - Short film
    https://vimeo.com/131829509

  • Centre des arts / Mairie enghien les bains - Project Manager

    2013 - 2014 Outreach of the communication tools and development of the customer file with partnerships

    Recruitment, briefing and coordination of the reception staff, broadcasters and mediators

  • Festi'val de marne - Ticketing Manager

    2013 - 2014 Implementation and follow-up of sales at retailers (digitick, fnac, weezevent, billetreduc) and concert halls partners.

    32 concerts in 22 different concert halls of the department.

  • Consultant Indépendant - Communication Manager

    2012 - maintenant Community Manager for the 7th & 8th edition of the Web2day and for the 2nd edition of the Digital Week.

    Design and development of the website of the production company Vast Be Mess - www.vastbemess.com

    Design and development of the website of the charity Ecoute de la Rue - www.ecoutedelarue.org

    New business manager for the music news website Quai Baco

    Communication manager for the charity Utopsies

  • Nouveau Jour - Qobliq France - Project Manager New Business

    2010 - 2011 Communication strategy : event, PR, web, community management, videos

    References : Petit Bateau, Nivea, Rexona, Calvin Klein, San Pellegrino, Neslté, Perrier, Orange...

  • Nouveau Jour Groupe Qobliq - Event Project Manager

    2009 - 2010 Events produced : pop up store, street marketing, bloggers and PR event, auction, store animation, concerts/parties, guerilla marketing...

    References : Ferrero, Credit Agricole, 2K, Ubisoft, Ben & Jerry, Singha Beer, Aéroport de Paris...

  • Denise en Australie - Project Manager

    2008 - 2008 Events produced :

    *E.Leclec congress at Lisboa
    *Total evening in the Musee d'Orsay
    *Crédit Agricole evening in the Casino de Paris
    *STEF-TFE day & evening in the Stade de France
    *RoadShow for Somaro (Colas group) with 6 dates in 6 cities
    *Planning of a video report in 28 branches of Somaro.

  • OMD - TV Media Buyer

    2007 - 2007 Buying of TV advertising space for Wrigleys, E.Leclerc and La Ligue National contre le Cancer.
    Studies for advertisers and their competitors.

  • Simplon Co

    Montreuil 2015 - 2016 Formation à distance sur Simplon.co & Open Classroom pour apprendre à créer des sites web et des applications web/mobile.

  • Groupe INSEEC

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Communication Globale & Cross Media

  • Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2004 - 2008 Marketing

