Menu

Sébastien TARNOWSKI

  • Responsable Commercial
  • Orange
  • Responsable Commercial

Paris

En résumé

Responsable Commercial chez Orange Pros

Entreprises

  • Orange - Responsable Commercial

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2007 - maintenant A la tête d'un portefeuille de clients professionnels.

  • Colt Telecom - Assistant commercial

    Commercial | La Défense 2004 - 2007

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel