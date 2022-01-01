Sebastien TARNOWSKI

Sébastien Tarnowski is a Senior Digital Communications Expert with more than 15 years of experience.



Originally from Paris, he has spent most of his life abroad as he lived & worked several years in London before settling in Brussels, the Heart of the European Union.



Sébastien Tarnowski works with organizations both large and small to make informed, data-driven decisions to meet their goals. An expert in data analytics, Sébastien proactively identifies trends and drivers of program effectiveness for modeling while developing methodologies and analyzing effectiveness for resource allocation.



These last years, he has developed a cutting-edge knowledge of how to apply effective Digital Strategies based on facts & data to achieve campaign goals in the European Public Affairs field.



Sébastien holds a dual degree (Bachelor) in Law & British/American civilisation and a Masters degree in Digital Communications.



Sébastien Tarnowski's specialties include: EU Communication, Digital Advocacy, Campaign Management, Digital Outreach, Storytelling, Narratives, Lobbying, Social Media, Analytics, Political Communication, Stakeholder Management, Content Creation, Copywriting, UX Research, SEO.